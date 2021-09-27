There was not much encouraging in the Bears' loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. CBS 2's Marshall Harris has a breakdown.
Bears Vs. Browns: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly
Official Says 8-Year-Old Boy's Older Brother Was Intended Target In Markham ShootingMarkham City Administrator Derrick Champion provides an update to CBS 2's Jermont Terry about a shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy in the southern suburb.
DeRozan, Ball, Caruso Appear In Their New Threads On Bulls Media DayThe Bulls are coming off an active season and adding some big names to the roster. CBS 2's Marshall Harris reports from the United Center.
Man Still Receiving Parking Tickets On Car He No Longer OwnsThe City of Chicago sent piles of parking tickets to a man who said he sold his car months ago. CBS 2's Jim Williams reports.
8-Year-Old Boy Was Playing On Porch When He Was Shot, Killed In MarkhamAn 8-year-old boy is dead after he was shot while playing on a front porch in south suburban Markham. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
More Shootings In The Loop So Far This Year Than In All Of 2020This is a scary statistic for people who work or live near the Loop – more people have been shot there so far this year than in all of 2020.
Dark Cloud In Lake Michigan Shuts Down Beaches At Indiana Dunes National ParkCBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports from nearby U.S. Steel where discolored water was seen coming from their plant. That brown cloud forced the closure of the Indiana Dunes beaches.
Northwestern University Investigates Fraternity Drugging Allegations; Student Comes Forward In Op-EdAll fraternity activity at Northwestern has been suspended as the university investigates the claims. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.
Chicago Weather: Temps Are FallingCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the extended forecast.
Boy Shot, Killed In MarkhamAn 8-year-old boy has been shot and killed near 157th Street and Homan Avenue in Markham. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
Demand For Truck Drivers 'Never Been Greater'There aren't enough truck drivers to unload shipments from Asia. CBS 2'S Chris Tye reports, it's going to create a squeeze on holiday shopping nationally but an opportunity for those willing to reboot their careers behind the wheel of a big rig.
Brown Cloud In Lake Michigan Shuts Down BeachesA brown cloud in Lake Michigan near Portage, Indiana closed down all the beaches at the Indiana Dunes National Park. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.
R. Kelly Convicted On All Counts In New York Sex Crimes TrialSinger R. Kelly faces life in prison after being found guilty on all counts Monday afternoon in his New York sex crimes trial. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.
Ex-Northwestern Professor To Stand Trial In Fatal StabbingA former Northwestern University professor is set to stand trial in the stabbing death of his boyfriend. Katie Johnston reports.
Chicago Weather: Going To Be A Lovely WeekCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has a look at the extended forecast.
Northwestern University Bans All Social Activities At Campus Fraternities Until At Least Mid-October After Reports Of DruggingNorthwestern announced Saturday that it had received a report from someone claiming they were drugged without consent at a fraternity house, at 2325 Sheridan Rd. in Evanston. The university reported it is also investigating separate, similar reports at on-campus frat houses.
United Fined For Stalled FlightsUnited Airlines has been fined $1.9 million dollars for more than 25 flights that sat on the ground for several hours
Investigation Underway Into Deadly Amtrak Train DerailmentSocial media video from survivors shows the moments right after the Amtrak Empire Builder train derailed.
8 Week Auto Mechanics Strike Is OverTheir union was fighting over things like base pay guarantees and contributions to union's health and welfare funds.
Hotel Worker Charged With Stabbing Guest Due To Appear In CourtAn employee accused of stabbing a guest at a River North hotel earlier this month was set to appear in court on Monday.
Man Charged In Shooting Of CPD Officer Expected In CourtA Calumet City man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Chicago police officer over the weekend in the South Shore neighborhood.
First There Were Reports Of Thefts, Now Park Ridge Moves To Replace Rusty, Insecure Mail BoxThe U.S. Postal Service is replacing a blue mail drop box in Park Ridge after CBS 2 discovered mail poking out through the rust--exposed to the elements and whatever else.
American Red Cross Seeking Blood Donations Amid Emergency Blood ShortageThey are especially asking for people with Type O blood to donate.
Warm And Sunny Week AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.