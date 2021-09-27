Bears Vs. Browns: The Good, The Bad, And The UglyThere was not much encouraging in the Bears' loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. CBS 2's Marshall Harris has a breakdown.

27 minutes ago

Official Says 8-Year-Old Boy's Older Brother Was Intended Target In Markham ShootingMarkham City Administrator Derrick Champion provides an update to CBS 2's Jermont Terry about a shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy in the southern suburb.

2 hours ago

DeRozan, Ball, Caruso Appear In Their New Threads On Bulls Media DayThe Bulls are coming off an active season and adding some big names to the roster. CBS 2's Marshall Harris reports from the United Center.

3 hours ago

Man Still Receiving Parking Tickets On Car He No Longer OwnsThe City of Chicago sent piles of parking tickets to a man who said he sold his car months ago. CBS 2's Jim Williams reports.

3 hours ago

8-Year-Old Boy Was Playing On Porch When He Was Shot, Killed In MarkhamAn 8-year-old boy is dead after he was shot while playing on a front porch in south suburban Markham. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

4 hours ago

More Shootings In The Loop So Far This Year Than In All Of 2020This is a scary statistic for people who work or live near the Loop – more people have been shot there so far this year than in all of 2020.

4 hours ago

Dark Cloud In Lake Michigan Shuts Down Beaches At Indiana Dunes National ParkCBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports from nearby U.S. Steel where discolored water was seen coming from their plant. That brown cloud forced the closure of the Indiana Dunes beaches.

4 hours ago

Northwestern University Investigates Fraternity Drugging Allegations; Student Comes Forward In Op-EdAll fraternity activity at Northwestern has been suspended as the university investigates the claims. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

4 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Temps Are FallingCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the extended forecast.

4 hours ago

Boy Shot, Killed In MarkhamAn 8-year-old boy has been shot and killed near 157th Street and Homan Avenue in Markham. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

4 hours ago

Demand For Truck Drivers 'Never Been Greater'There aren't enough truck drivers to unload shipments from Asia. CBS 2'S Chris Tye reports, it's going to create a squeeze on holiday shopping nationally but an opportunity for those willing to reboot their careers behind the wheel of a big rig.

4 hours ago

Brown Cloud In Lake Michigan Shuts Down BeachesA brown cloud in Lake Michigan near Portage, Indiana closed down all the beaches at the Indiana Dunes National Park. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

4 hours ago

R. Kelly Convicted On All Counts In New York Sex Crimes TrialSinger R. Kelly faces life in prison after being found guilty on all counts Monday afternoon in his New York sex crimes trial. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

5 hours ago

Ex-Northwestern Professor To Stand Trial In Fatal StabbingA former Northwestern University professor is set to stand trial in the stabbing death of his boyfriend. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Going To Be A Lovely WeekCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has a look at the extended forecast.

10 hours ago

Northwestern University Bans All Social Activities At Campus Fraternities Until At Least Mid-October After Reports Of DruggingNorthwestern announced Saturday that it had received a report from someone claiming they were drugged without consent at a fraternity house, at 2325 Sheridan Rd. in Evanston. The university reported it is also investigating separate, similar reports at on-campus frat houses.

10 hours ago

United Fined For Stalled FlightsUnited Airlines has been fined $1.9 million dollars for more than 25 flights that sat on the ground for several hours

10 hours ago

Investigation Underway Into Deadly Amtrak Train DerailmentSocial media video from survivors shows the moments right after the Amtrak Empire Builder train derailed.

10 hours ago

8 Week Auto Mechanics Strike Is OverTheir union was fighting over things like base pay guarantees and contributions to union's health and welfare funds.

10 hours ago

Hotel Worker Charged With Stabbing Guest Due To Appear In CourtAn employee accused of stabbing a guest at a River North hotel earlier this month was set to appear in court on Monday.

11 hours ago

Man Charged In Shooting Of CPD Officer Expected In CourtA Calumet City man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Chicago police officer over the weekend in the South Shore neighborhood.

11 hours ago

First There Were Reports Of Thefts, Now Park Ridge Moves To Replace Rusty, Insecure Mail BoxThe U.S. Postal Service is replacing a blue mail drop box in Park Ridge after CBS 2 discovered mail poking out through the rust--exposed to the elements and whatever else.

16 hours ago

American Red Cross Seeking Blood Donations Amid Emergency Blood ShortageThey are especially asking for people with Type O blood to donate.

16 hours ago

Warm And Sunny Week AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

16 hours ago