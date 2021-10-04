People in Albany Park and Ravenswood Manor are raving about a house near Richmond Street and Wilson Avenue – decorated for Halloween with a full-scale zombie attack.
Ravenswood Manor House Decorated For Halloween With Full-On Zombie Attack
Sponsored By
Program: CBS 2 News EveningCategories: News, Local News, WBBMTV, Google
Latest Videos
Chicago Weather: Cool Monday Night, Isolated ShowersCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Ravenswood Manor House Decorated For Halloween With Full-On Zombie AttackPeople in Albany Park and Ravenswood Manor are raving about a house near Richmond Street and Wilson Avenue – decorated for Halloween with a full-scale zombie attack.
Broadway In Chicago Reopens Tuesday After Going Dark For 18 MonthsThe 25th anniversary farewell tour of “Rent” is playing.
Nicor Gas Heating Bills Expected To Go Up This WinterIn the midst of the pandemic, the cost of heating your home is about to go up.
Facebook Outage Has Serious Consequences For Small BusinessesFacebook and its platforms Instagram and What's App were down for some five hours Monday. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports on the damaging effect it had on small businesses that depend on them.
Officers Find Man Bleeding In Alley, But Then Rush To Save Residents From Lincoln Park FirePolice on Monday were first called to a Lincoln Park apartment building for a gunshot victim nearby, and then a fire broke out in the same building. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
Cook County Prosecutors Have Declined Felony Charges In Schaumburg Stabbing, West Side ShootoutTwo recent Cook County criminal cases – one involving a shootout, the other a fatal stabbing – ended with a similar result of no felony charges at all. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.
Bears Vs. Lions: The Good, The Bad, And The UglyJustin Fields played completely differently as starting quarterback against Detroit on Sunday, but Coach Matt Nagy says Andy Dalton will still be the starting quarterback Sunday if he's healthy enough. CBS 2's Marshall Harris breaks down the good, the bad, and the ugly about the game.
Myths Debunked, History Examined, And Lessons Learned Upon The 150th Anniversary Of The Great Chicago FireThis week marks the 150th anniversary of the city’s signature disaster. CBS 2's Jim Williams reports.
Police Officers To Return To Work In RobbinsPolice in south suburban Robbins will be returning to work Tuesday after many called out and did not show up for their shifts in a protest against poor working conditions.
Mayor Lightfoot Asks State's Attorney's Office To Reconsider Charges In North Austin ShootoutThe Cook County State’s Attorney’s office decided not to file any charges this after five people were arrested following a shootout that left one person dead in the North Austin neighborhood.
'This Is Epic'CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports Facebook, Instagram, and What's App were out for several hours on Monday, setting off disruptions around the world.
City Defends Quiet Extension Of Contract For ShotSpotter Gunfire Detection TechnologyChicago Police took heat Monday for a controversial contract extension for the gunfire detection system known as ShotSpotter – an issue we have been uncovering at CBS 2 for months. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.
Man With Gunshot Wound Found In Lincoln Park Apartment Building, Fire Then Breaks OutThe Chicago police and fire departments were first called to a Lincoln Park apartment building for a gunshot victim, and then a fire broke out in the same building. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
Chicago Weather: A Wet Week AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a check on the forecast.
CBS 2 Investigators Update: Chicagoan Finally Gets His High School TranscriptLast month, CBS 2 reported how David Shields was having trouble getting into college because his high school transcripts went missing. After the CBS 2 Investigators report, Shields got his missing paperwork from CPS.
Fire Breaks Out In Lincoln Park Apartment BuildingThe Fire Department was first called to a Lincoln Park apartment building for a gunshot victim, and then a fire broke out in the same building.
Facebook, Instagram Crashed For Several Hours WorldwideCBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports social media giant Facebook hit a brick wall early Monday, which put it, Instagram, and What's App on ice for several hours on Monday.
Man In Critical Condition After Attempted Carjacking Near Superdawg RestaurantA 40-year-old man remains in critical condition after an attempted carjacking on the Northwest Side Sunday night.
Police Investigate ATM Robberies In South AustinPolice load an ATM onto a truck and haul it away. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports officers got the machine back but the thieves got away.
Many Questions After Auburn Gresham Building Custodian Is Shot, Killed By PoliceA well-liked custodian in an Auburn Gresham apartment building is dead after being shot by police Monday morning. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.
Indiana Water Facility Restarts After Brown US Steel Discharge Into Lake MichiganA utility has restarted a northwest Indiana water treatment facility one week after idling it following a U.S. Steel plant's discharge of iron-tainted wastewater into a Lake Michigan tributary. Katie Johnston reports.
Facebook, Instagram Crash Worldwide, Social Media Giant ‘Apologizes For Inconvenience’Facebook, along with its Instagram and What’s App platforms, have crashed. Katie Johnston reports.
Chicago Weather: Rain This WeekCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has a look at the extended forecast.