Chicago Weather: Cool Monday Night, Isolated ShowersCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

2 hours ago

Ravenswood Manor House Decorated For Halloween With Full-On Zombie AttackPeople in Albany Park and Ravenswood Manor are raving about a house near Richmond Street and Wilson Avenue – decorated for Halloween with a full-scale zombie attack.

2 hours ago

Broadway In Chicago Reopens Tuesday After Going Dark For 18 MonthsThe 25th anniversary farewell tour of “Rent” is playing.

2 hours ago

Nicor Gas Heating Bills Expected To Go Up This WinterIn the midst of the pandemic, the cost of heating your home is about to go up.

2 hours ago

Facebook Outage Has Serious Consequences For Small BusinessesFacebook and its platforms Instagram and What's App were down for some five hours Monday. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports on the damaging effect it had on small businesses that depend on them.

2 hours ago

Officers Find Man Bleeding In Alley, But Then Rush To Save Residents From Lincoln Park FirePolice on Monday were first called to a Lincoln Park apartment building for a gunshot victim nearby, and then a fire broke out in the same building. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

2 hours ago

Cook County Prosecutors Have Declined Felony Charges In Schaumburg Stabbing, West Side ShootoutTwo recent Cook County criminal cases – one involving a shootout, the other a fatal stabbing – ended with a similar result of no felony charges at all. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

2 hours ago

Bears Vs. Lions: The Good, The Bad, And The UglyJustin Fields played completely differently as starting quarterback against Detroit on Sunday, but Coach Matt Nagy says Andy Dalton will still be the starting quarterback Sunday if he's healthy enough. CBS 2's Marshall Harris breaks down the good, the bad, and the ugly about the game.

3 hours ago

Myths Debunked, History Examined, And Lessons Learned Upon The 150th Anniversary Of The Great Chicago FireThis week marks the 150th anniversary of the city’s signature disaster. CBS 2's Jim Williams reports.

5 hours ago

Police Officers To Return To Work In RobbinsPolice in south suburban Robbins will be returning to work Tuesday after many called out and did not show up for their shifts in a protest against poor working conditions.

6 hours ago

Mayor Lightfoot Asks State's Attorney's Office To Reconsider Charges In North Austin ShootoutThe Cook County State’s Attorney’s office decided not to file any charges this after five people were arrested following a shootout that left one person dead in the North Austin neighborhood.

6 hours ago

'This Is Epic'CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports Facebook, Instagram, and What's App were out for several hours on Monday, setting off disruptions around the world.

6 hours ago

City Defends Quiet Extension Of Contract For ShotSpotter Gunfire Detection TechnologyChicago Police took heat Monday for a controversial contract extension for the gunfire detection system known as ShotSpotter – an issue we have been uncovering at CBS 2 for months. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

6 hours ago

Man With Gunshot Wound Found In Lincoln Park Apartment Building, Fire Then Breaks OutThe Chicago police and fire departments were first called to a Lincoln Park apartment building for a gunshot victim, and then a fire broke out in the same building. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

7 hours ago

Chicago Weather: A Wet Week AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a check on the forecast.

7 hours ago

CBS 2 Investigators Update: Chicagoan Finally Gets His High School TranscriptLast month, CBS 2 reported how David Shields was having trouble getting into college because his high school transcripts went missing. After the CBS 2 Investigators report, Shields got his missing paperwork from CPS.

7 hours ago

Fire Breaks Out In Lincoln Park Apartment BuildingThe Fire Department was first called to a Lincoln Park apartment building for a gunshot victim, and then a fire broke out in the same building.

7 hours ago

Facebook, Instagram Crashed For Several Hours WorldwideCBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports social media giant Facebook hit a brick wall early Monday, which put it, Instagram, and What's App on ice for several hours on Monday.

7 hours ago

Man In Critical Condition After Attempted Carjacking Near Superdawg RestaurantA 40-year-old man remains in critical condition after an attempted carjacking on the Northwest Side Sunday night.

7 hours ago

Police Investigate ATM Robberies In South AustinPolice load an ATM onto a truck and haul it away. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports officers got the machine back but the thieves got away.

7 hours ago

Many Questions After Auburn Gresham Building Custodian Is Shot, Killed By PoliceA well-liked custodian in an Auburn Gresham apartment building is dead after being shot by police Monday morning. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

7 hours ago

Indiana Water Facility Restarts After Brown US Steel Discharge Into Lake MichiganA utility has restarted a northwest Indiana water treatment facility one week after idling it following a U.S. Steel plant's discharge of iron-tainted wastewater into a Lake Michigan tributary. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

Facebook, Instagram Crash Worldwide, Social Media Giant ‘Apologizes For Inconvenience’Facebook, along with its Instagram and What’s App platforms, have crashed. Katie Johnston reports.

12 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Rain This WeekCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has a look at the extended forecast.

13 hours ago