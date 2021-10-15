CBS 2's Got Your Ticket: The Bard & The BeatlesThe Bard and the Beatles can work it out. CBS 2's Vince Gerasole listens in as these Brits come together at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

2 hours ago

Bears vs. Packers: Three Things To WatchThe Bears could be in first place by the end of the week. All they have to do is knock off Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Sunday. Let's get you ready.

3 hours ago

'Pay It Forward Chicago' Campaign Taking Donations To Encourage VaccinationsMayor Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Alison Arwady announced, payitforwardchicago.com. The initiative raises money to buy VISA gift cards, so community health clinics can give them out to encourage people to get a COVID vaccine.

5 hours ago

City Files Complaint Against FOP Over Vaccine Mandate DisputeFriday marks the deadline for Mayor Lori Lightfoot has set for all city workers to report their vaccination status to the city, despite warnings from the city’s police union that half of the force is willing to defy the deadline and risk going unpaid.

6 hours ago

Hispanic Heritage Month: Harold Washington College President Daniel Lopez Overcame Great Odds To Reach That RoleToday, on the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month, we share the story of a man who overcame countless obstacles to become president of Harold Washington College.

6 hours ago

Tinley Park Police Looking For Two Possible Murder suspectsSeveral law enforcement agencies are looking for murder suspects tied to a shooting in Posen and a double homicide in Hammond, Indiana.

6 hours ago

Chicago's Only Yarn Store On The Far South Side Gives Opportunity For Connection And CraftsMiss Purl, on 95th Street, is the only independently owned place to buy yarn on Chicago's Far South Side.

6 hours ago

Drivers Suspect Scam After Cars Towed From Lot During ConcertThe drivers told CBS 2 people were out taking money for the parking lot, near Lawrence and Broadway avenues. One driver said the people taking money were wearing yellow vests.

11 hours ago

Manhunt Underway In Tinley Park For Suspects Tied To Shooting, Double HomicideSeveral law enforcement agencies are looking for murder suspects tied to a shooting in Posen and a double homicide in Hammond, Indiana.

12 hours ago

Columbus Statue Gone More Than A Year, But Grant Park Site Still Lit Up 'Like A Landing Strip At O'Hare'In the dark of night in July 2020, the city of Chicago took down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Grant Park, after multiple clashes between protesters and police. The site looks very different now, but one thing has not changed. The site where the statue once stood is still lit up every night, and one of our viewers wanted to know why.

18 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Shower Chance Through FridayCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the latest forecast.

19 hours ago

Where Is Wendy? Woman Brought Lost Dog To Animal Hospital, So Why Won't She Return Her?Where is Wendy? She's the beloved pet of a Bensenville family who has been searching for their missing dog who was last seen more than 10 days ago. As CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reports, Wendy has since been spotted, but it’s who she was last seen with that has the family pleading for her safe return.

19 hours ago

Teen Shot And Killed Inside Home At 93rd & Wallace In BrainerdA 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday night inside a home in the Brainerd neighborhood.

19 hours ago

Safety Concerns Arise Amid Vaccine Showdown Between Police Union & CityThe clock is ticking on the deadline Mayor Lori Lightfoot has set for all city workers to report their vaccination status to the city, despite warnings from the city’s police union that half of the force is willing to defy the deadline and risk going unpaid. Meantime, worry is mounting for some Chicagoans as to whether there will be enough officers once this mandate starts.

19 hours ago

Facing Shortage Of Drivers, Trucking Companies Offering Big Incentives To Lure New HiresA truck driver shortage is just one part of the problem in the current supply chain crisis across the country. One carrier is offering big incentives to lure in drivers, but as CBS 2’s Marissa Parra found out, that wasn't enough to bring out candidates to a job fair on Thursday.

23 hours ago

A Hero's Welcome: Officer Carlos Yanez Released From Rehab Hospital 2 Months After ShootingChicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. received a hero’s welcome on Thursday as he went home from the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, after more than two long months of rehabilitation. Yanez was critically injured in the shooting that took the life of his partner, Officer Ella French, in August. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey was there for this major milestone.

23 hours ago

No Backing Down In Vaccine Standoff Between City Hall And FOPAs a deadline for city of Chicago employees to report their vaccination status to City Hall draws closer, there’s no backing down in the showdown between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the President of the union representing Chicago police officers.

23 hours ago

Shooting On Dan Ryan Expressway At 71st, No One HurtA shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway caused a mess during the evening commute as Illinois State Police shut down the inbound lanes near 71st Street to investigate.

23 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Run Friday, Sun Returns This WeekendSlight break from the rain this evening and tonight. With the front stalled just to our southeast, showers will redevelop in the afternoon Friday. Finally the front clears our area and we dry out for the weekend.

23 hours ago

Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. Gets Hero's Welcome After Being Released From Rehab HospitalChicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. received a hero’s welcome on Thursday as he went home from the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, after more than two long months of rehabilitation. Yanez was critically injured in the shooting that took the life of his partner, Officer Ella French, in August.

1 day ago

10,000 John Deere Workers On Strike After Failed Contract NegotiationsJohn Deere workers from across the country went on strike Thursday after failing to reach a deal in their contract negotiations.

1 day ago

Farmers Concerned For Turkey ShortageCBS 2’s Jackie Kostek visited a turkey farm in Dundee. a lot of turkey farmers are working very hard to make sure that they can keep up with demand. After speaking to several farmers, they say It's not just the labor, it’s the people it takes to get the turkey from the farm to your table that is the problem.

1 day ago

Shots Fired On Dan Ryan Expressway At 71st StreetIllinois State Police are responding to a report of shots fired on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway at 71st Street.

1 day ago

Nursing Home Face Big Fine In COVID ViolationsA suburban nursing home getting slapped with a big fine. They’re accused of not protecting its workers from COVID-19.

1 day ago