Chicago Weather: A Cloudy And Frosty WeekendCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has a look at the extended forecast.

1 hour ago

PAWS Dogs Of The Week: Brownie And TongaIt's a two-for-one with the PAWS Dogs of the Week. Meet Brownie and Tonga. They are a friendly bonded pair of best pals that would like to be adopted together. These seven and eight-year-old beagle pups love to lay on the couch and snuggle.

1 hour ago

No Arrests In Death Of Zion Mother Melanie Yates, Hit By A Stray BulletMelanie Yates, 23, was inside her home on Enoch Avenue Sunday when she was hit by gunfire from the road. Paramedics rushed the wife and mother of two daughters to the hospital where she later died.

2 hours ago

2's Got Your Ticket: 'What The Constitution Means To Me'It's part history class, part personal revelation, and a whole lot of fun. 2's Got Your Ticket. CBS 2's entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole talks with actress Cassie Beck, who stars in "What The Constitution Means To Me."

3 hours ago

Halloween Festivities Kicks Off In Western Suburbs This WeekendForest Park will hold its 9th annual casket race on Saturday. Team compete and win prizes, including the casket that comes in "dead" last. In LaGrange, local businesses are hoping you will shop and pose with the light hearted skeletons in front of their shops. More than 40 skeletons will be on display.

3 hours ago

Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine More Than 90% Effective At Protecting KidsPfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective at protecting kids from infection, ahead of public review, AP reports.

3 hours ago

Englewood Murals Encourage Community To Get COVID-19 VaccineSome new artwork in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood is more than just beautiful. It's a gateway to getting more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

3 hours ago

Dozens Of Firefighters, Water Department Staff Sue City Over Vaccine MandateThe city of Chicago is facing yet another lawsuit over its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city workers, as dozens of firefighters and water department workers are asking a federal judge to block the mandate. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports.

3 hours ago

Bears vs. Buccaneers: Three Things To WatchFrom one future Hall-of-Famer to another, the Bears hoping the Bucs stop here. Here are Three Things to Watch as the Bears head to Tampa to take on Tom Terrific and the defending Super Bowl champs.

4 hours ago

Obama Center Holds Real Promise, And Woodlawn Residents Want A Piece Of That PromiseWork is already underway at the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park, but some residents of the surrounding Woodlawn neighborhood hope to turn around their community long before construction is completed. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra has the story.

4 hours ago

South Side Pastor Teaching Children, Teens Life Lessons Through BoxingCBS 2's Ryan Baker recently met a South Side pastor who's using the ring to help young people learn about life and overcoming adversity.

9 hours ago

After Witnessing Shooting, Wicker Park Woman No Longer Feels Safe, And Is Moving Family From The CityA Wicker Park woman who just witnessed a shooting on the West Side says she’s now packing her bags. Her family told CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas they’re headed for the suburbs.

9 hours ago

K9 Officer Recovering After Getting Shot In Crime Spree Stretching For Chicago To Wisconsin; Suspect ArrestedA Kenosha County Sheriff's deputy shot a suspect at a gas station in the village of Bristol, Wisconsin, on Thursday morning, after spotting a car that was involved in a homicide in Chicago, after he shot a police K-9, authorities said.

9 hours ago

Temperature Drop Friday MorningCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

9 hours ago

Chicago Carjacking Crisis: 2 Teens In Juvenile Court On Carjacking Charges ThursdayThe carjacking crisis in Chicago affects us all - the lack of security, the feeling of, "Am I next?"

15 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Patch Frost For Next Two NightsCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

15 hours ago

Ball Python Found At Herrick Lake Forest Preserve In WheatonA ball python, usually found in Africa, made an appearance at Herrick Lake Forest Preserve in Wheaton.

16 hours ago

Signs Unveiled For DuSable Lake Shore DriveNew signs were unveiled Thursday officially renaming Lake Shore Drive as Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

16 hours ago

Constituent Says She And Others Were Kicked Out Virtual Meeting With Embattled Ald. Jim GardinerEmbattled Northwest Side Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) is not only refusing to answer tough questions from constituents about his conduct – he is once again kicking them out of public meetings. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

16 hours ago

Wisconsin Shootout That Injured K9 Linked To Deadly Chicago CarjackingThe suspect, who was shot by Kenosha County Sheriff's police, was driving a car belonging to a man was shot and killed on Chicago's Northwest Side early Thursday. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

16 hours ago

Off-Duty Security Guard Shot, Killed While Helping His Mother Get To Work In South ShoreA woman recently got an alert on her phone about a shooting just steps outside her door in the South Shore community, and even saw the police activity out her window. Hours later, she discovered the victim was her own brother. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

16 hours ago

Funeral For Chicago Civil Rights Icon Timuel Black Is FridayHis private funeral will be Friday at 11:00, at the First Unitarian Church of Chicago on South Woodlawn.

20 hours ago

Alderman Joins Chicago FOP In Doing Away With COVID Vaccine MandateThere's now a push by some aldermen to throw out the entire mandate for all city workers. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports this is all happening as two lawsuits make their way through the courts.

20 hours ago

Laquan McDonalds Great Uncle Defends Supporting Rahm Emanuel For Ambassador Of JapanThe great uncle of Laquan McDonald is defending his decision to throw political support to Rahm Emanuel.

20 hours ago