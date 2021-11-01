Chicago Weather: Coldest Night In Seven MonthsCBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Woman Says She Was Conned By Scammers On Facebook, And They Won't Remove PostMany problems have plagued Facebook for years – and those problems are still claiming victims in Chicago. Among those problems are scam artists, who impersonate people to con money out of those people’s family and friends. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra talked to an Ashburn neighborhood woman who had a warning Monday night.

Bears Vs. 49ers: The Good, The Bad, And The UglyThe Bears let a golden opportunity slip away against the San Francisco 49ers. CBS 2's Marshall Harris breaks down the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Joseph Cardinal Bernardin Remembered Coming Up On 25 Years After His DeathJoseph Cardinal Bernardin Remembered For All Saints' And All Souls Day, Coming Up On 25 Years After His Death

Former Ald. Ed Vrdolyak Must Report To Prison By Nov. 30Former Chicago Ald. Ed Vrdolyak must report to prison by the end of the month, a court ruled Monday.

Gang Members Are 'Shooting At Any Time Of Day' In Albany Park Area, State Rep. SaysAn Illinois state lawmaker says repeated rolling shootouts on local roadways have turned his district in Albany Park into the Wild, Wild West. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Search On For Avondale Man Not Seen Since Oct. 26Oribi Kontein is missing from the 3400 block of North Avers Avenue.

Frantic Search Under Way For Inaki Bascaran, Who Went Drinking In River North And Hasn't Been Seen SinceFriends and family were walking the streets Monday night – desperate to find a University of Illinois grad who stepped out for a night of drinking in River North and has not been seen since. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

Jury Picked For Kyle Rittenhouse TrialA jury was empaneled late Monday in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Chicago Police Involved In Crash On West SideThree people were reportedly injured in the crash at Laramie Avenue and Fulton Street.

Rev. Jesse Jackson Suffers Fall At Howard UniversityThe Rev. Jesse Jackson was resting comfortably Monday evening after suffering a fall while helping protesters at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Chicago Hauntings: All Kinds Of Ghosts At The Congress HotelThe Congress Hotel on Michigan Avenue across from Grant Park has a longstanding reputation for being haunted by all kinds of ghosts.

Prospective Jurors Interviewed, Some Dismissed, For Kyle Rittenhouse TrialJury selection was under way Monday in court in Kenosha, Wisconsin. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Judge's Ruling Puts Vaccination Deadline For Chicago Police On HoldAfter weeks of back and forth, there was- a partial win in court Monday for Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police in their battle against the city's vaccine mandate. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

Gov. Pritzker Declares Gun Violence A Public Health CrisisThe State of Illinois will spend $250 million over the next three years to reduce and interrupt violence in some of Chicago's hardest hit neighborhoods.

Family Recounts Terrifying Moments During A Carjacking In BucktownCBS 2's Meredith Barack reports the family is asking neighbors to put in cameras in and around their homes and garages to try to prevent carjackings like the one that happened to them.

Chicago Weather: Cool Weather This WeekCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the extended forecast.

Chicago Sky Gets A CTA TrainThe special train in Chicago Sky colors is on the CTA's Green Line that goes past the team's homecourt at Wintrust Arena.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory Welcomes Baby Boy CameronCBS 2's Lauren Victory is excited to announce the birth of her baby boy Cameron.

Chicago Rolls Out The Welcome Mat For Vaccinated International TouristsThe region's cold air is sending a shiver down the back of Chicago's tourism industry. Just as some get back on their feet from the worst of the pandemic; a winter cool down in visitors looms. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

Jury Selection Under Way For Kyle Rittenhouse Murder TrialJury selection began Monday in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Chicago Family Recounts Terrifying Moments Gunman Takes VehicleOne second he was putting his young son in a car seat. The next: a Chicago father was carjacked by a gunman in his driveway. All of it captured on camera. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports.

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Leaves NHL's COVID-19 ProtocolChicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Katie Johnston reports.

Chicago Weather: Cool Start To NovemberCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has a check on the extended forecast.

