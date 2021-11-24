Brief Warmup By Wednesday AfternoonCBS 2 Laura Bannon has the forecast.

2 hours ago

'The Real World: Los Angeles' Cast Reuniting Where It All Started For 'The Real World Homecoming'Do you remember the hit reality show “The Real World”? The cast of the show’s second season has reunited in Los Angles for the second season of “The Real World Homecoming” on Paramount+, and CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos sat down with two of the original cast members about their reunion.

2 hours ago

2's Got Your Ticket: 'A Christmas Carol' At Goodman TheatreThis year marks the Goodman Theatre’s 44th annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” CBS 2’s entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole sat down with the actor whose portrayal of Ebenezer Scrooge has become a Chicago Christmas tradition.

2 hours ago

'Garden Goddess' Will Sell Produce Grown In Her Urban Market To Local Food MarketEllison plants harvests fruits and veggies behind her three flat in the South Shore neighborhood and now she’s selling some of what she grows down the street at the Local Market Foods on 71st and Jeffrey.

2 hours ago

3-Year-Old Dies After Falling from Highrise Window On Near North SideA death investigation is underway after a 3-year-old boy fell from a 17th floor window on the Near North Side.

2 hours ago

Woman Involved In Crash meets Nurse Who Rescued Her For The First TimeA nurse jumped into action after seeing a bad crash on I-355 last month. Now the pregnant woman she helped get out of her car and to the hospital got to say thank you.

2 hours ago

48 Million People Planning To Drive For Thanksgiving Travel; Here's What You Need To KnowAccording to AAA, more than 53 million people will travel for Thanksgiving this year. A little over 48 million of them plan to drive, which means roads will be busy.

2 hours ago

Momentum Coffee Owners Working To Create Opportunities For Other Black Business OwnersPromoting Black-owned businesses on Black Friday; the economic impact has a ripple effect throughout the community.

6 hours ago

Turkey Giveaway Kicks Off At 8 a.m. In River WestCasino company Bally's, Black Men United, and the Chicago Urban League are hosting turkey giveaways. Their last giveaway is at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Tribune Publishing Center on Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street.

7 hours ago

Warmer Day WednesdayCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon as the forecast.

8 hours ago

Thanksgiving Travel: Here's What You Need To Know Before Heading OutCBS 2's Mugo Odigwe has the travel tips you need to know before heading out.

8 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Windy Wednesday, Thanksgiving Cold FrontCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.

14 hours ago

Illinois Department Of Employment Security Nixing Debit CardsIf you get unemployment benefits from the State of Illinois, your money will now come in paper instead of plastic.

14 hours ago

Gas Prices Are Way Up, But That's Far From AllIt certainly hurts to fill up your gas tank right now – but everything is going up, not just gas prices. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

15 hours ago

Lake Forest Brothers Charged In Capitol Riots Scheduled To Plead GuiltyA north suburban man recorded himself laughing as he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and authorities now say it was a family affair.

15 hours ago

8-Year-Old Boy Now Among The Dead After Waukesha Christmas Parade TragedyJackson Sparks was watching the parade with his brother when a sport-utility vehicle plowed through; his 12-year-old brother was also injured. Meanwhile, bond for suspect Darrell Brooks was set at $5 million Tuesday. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

15 hours ago

Deadly Shootout Inside Barbershop At 71st And King DriveOne man was killed and another was critically injured when at someone opened fire at a barbershop in the Grand Crossing community late Tuesday.

15 hours ago

Parlor Pizza Accused Of Discrimination And Labor ViolationsCity officials are investigating complaints of wage theft, discrimination, and sexual harassment against Parlor Pizza, weeks after police raided the chain's three Chicago restaurants as part of an unspecified criminal investigation. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

15 hours ago

Family Of CPD Officer German Villaseñor Killed By Wife, Also A CPD Officer, Wants JusticeThis was not an accident. That's what the family of a Chicago police officer, shot and killed allegedly by his wife, also a Chicago cop, is saying. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

19 hours ago

Business Owners Want Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx To Get Tougher On Chicago's CriminalsFed-up Chicago business owners are going directly to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx – demanding answers about violent crime. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

19 hours ago

Two People Shot At Grand Crossing BarbershopThe shooting happened at a barbershop at 71st Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

19 hours ago

Sixth Victim To Die After Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy Identified As Jackson Sparks, 8Bail for suspect Darrell Brooks was set at $5 million Tuesday. Meanwhile, a resident says Brooks came to his home asking for help right before being arrested. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports.

19 hours ago

Missing Little Village Senior Reunites With Family After He Was Found In An Andersonville DoorwayCBS 2's Chris Tye reports his family told police he may be confused and in need of medical attention. But it was the attention one stranger paid to a man shivering in a breeze-way that may have saved his life.

20 hours ago

Chicago Weather: A Mild WednesdayCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the forecast.

20 hours ago