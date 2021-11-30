Crews Spend All Night Fighting Round Lake Insulation Company FireA lot of firefighters near Round Lake did not get much sleep overnight Monday into Tuesday.

15 minutes ago

The Mission Of The Red Cross And The Importance Of GivingRed Cross of Illinois CEO Celena Roldan and CBS Chicago President and General Manager Jennifer Lyons join Brad and Irika to wrap up this Day of Giving at CBS 2.

27 minutes ago

Meet Janet Fulfs, A Red Cross Hero Who Helped Save A LifeJust this year, more than 150 Red Cross volunteers from the Illinois region answered the call for help out of state – responding to hurricanes and wildfires. Janet Fulfs deployed to Louisiana and California, where she helped save a woman’s life at a shelter. She joins CBS 2’s Chris Tye and Red Cross CEO Celena Roldan.

32 minutes ago

Communications Manager Holly Baker On Why The Work Of The Red Cross Never StopsThe Red Cross’ Holly Baker joins CBS 2’s Brad Edwards and Irika Sargent to talk about the organization’s ongoing mission, and her own recent deployment.

36 minutes ago

Blood Recipient Kristen Mill Reminds Us How Crucial Blood Donations To Organizations Like The Red Cross AreThe Red Cross specializes in really two currencies – love in the aftermath of loss, and blood - a scientific necessity to live. Kristen Mill knows about the need for blood all to well – as she is dependent on a stranger’s blood every week. CBS 2's Brad Edwards reports.

42 minutes ago

Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt On What It Means For Her Son, Who Gave His Life, To Be A Red Cross HeroBlair Holt, 16, lost his life in 2007 while shielding a female classmate from gunfire when a gunman boarded a Chicago Transit Authority bus and began shooting. A year later, Blair posthumously received a Red Cross Heroes award for his selfless and heroic actions. His mother, Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt, talked with CBS 2’s Chris Tye about what that award meant as a mom.

49 minutes ago

Bulls Surprise Kelly College Prep Girls' Basketball Team With TournamentThe Bulls surprised the girls’ basketball team Tuesday at Thomas Kelly College Prep in Brighton Park, with an afternoon tournament in the West Loop.

1 hour ago

Man Whose Home Was Damaged By Tornado Doesn't Know Where He'd Be Without Red Cross' HelpRight here in our own backyard, dozens of families are still re-building after they were displaced by tornadoes this summer. CBS 2’s Steven Graves talked with one west suburban man who doesn't know where he would be, without the Red Cross' help.

1 hour ago

Suspected Teen Carjackers Arrested After Police ChaseTwo teenage carjacking suspects were arrested in Englewood overnight Monday into Tuesday following a wild police chase.

2 hours ago

Chicago Launches 'Test To Stay'CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports the city's school district will kick off a pilot program that starts in one unnamed school to test for COVID for students that consent to be tested.

2 hours ago

Red Cross Hero Says The Recognition Helps Her Nonprofit Help ChicagoNext year marks the 20th anniversary of the Red Cross Heroes Breakfast, honoring those who've demonstrated heroism through extraordinary acts of courage. As past heroes will tell you, the recognition lasts a lifetime.

2 hours ago

CVS Installs Time-Delay Safes At All Illinois Pharmacy LocationsWould-be thieves will now have a much harder time making a quick getaway at Illinois pharmacies. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

2 hours ago

Mag Mile Retailers Concerned Crime Will Affect Holiday Shopping SeasonCustomers were pushed and shoved this week as a group of thieves ransacked the Burberry store on the Magnificent Mile – in the latest hit in a number of similar mass-thefts at high-end Chicago stores. CBS 2’s Tara Molina asked Tuesday how the crime is affecting the holiday shopping season.

2 hours ago

Chicago's Overnight Parking Ban Starts WednesdayMore than 100 miles of streets will be off limits from 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. even if there's no snow.

2 hours ago

Police Detective Walks Jury Through Evolution Of Case At Jussie Smollett TrialChicago Police Detective Michael Theis, a lead investigator in the case who was the first person called to the witness stand in Jussie Smollett’s trial, disputed there was any rush to judgment in the Smollett case as the defense claims. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

2 hours ago

Chicago Weather: A Mild Start To DecemberCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the extended forecast.

3 hours ago

After Fuller Park Fire, Resident Credits The Red Cross For Getting Him And His Dogs ShelterFor CBS 2's Day of Giving, it's about helping the Red Cross helping those in need. CBS 2's Chris Tye has the story of one man's appreciation of an organization that helped him and his dog after he lost everything in a fire.

3 hours ago

Chicago's Top Doctor 'Concerned' About The Omicron COVID VariantCBS 2's Meredith Barack reports, CPS is launching a new pilot program to test students, who have parental consent, to be tested periodically during the school year.

3 hours ago

Pedestrian Hit And Killed By Vehicle On Dan Ryan ExpresswayIllinois State Police said at 11:27 a.m., a driver was headed south from the Dan Ryan local ramp onto the expressway in a 2020 white Kia Forte, when the driver struck the pedestrian.

3 hours ago

Lead Detective Explains How Jussie Smollett Went From Victim To SuspectThe lead Chicago Police detective in the Jussie Smollett testified at Smollett’s trial Tuesday, explaining how his investigation took a surprising turn. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

3 hours ago

Kids Leaving Letters For Santa At Macy's Will Help Other Kids Struggling With Serious IllnessesA lot of kids are busy writing letters to Santa for their most desired gifts. But kids who drop their wish lists in a Macy's Santa Mailbox will be helping grant a wish to kids with serious illnesses.

8 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Some Sprinkles For WednesdayCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has a look ahead to the extended forecast.

8 hours ago

Red Cross Honors 16-Year-Old Hero Blair Holt, Who Lost His Life While Shielding Classmate From GunfireThe Red Cross is honoring 16-year-old Blair Holt, who lost his life in 2007 while shielding a classmate when a gunman boarded a CTA bus.

9 hours ago

Detective Explains What Led CPD To Accuse Jussie Smollett Of Staging AttackProsecutors began calling witnesses on Tuesday at the trial of actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of lying to Chicago police when he claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January 2019.

9 hours ago