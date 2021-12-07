Alderman Wants License Pulled After Shots Are Fired At Eurostars Magnificent Mile HotelA Chicago alderman says a hotel in River North is a crime magnet – and he wants the license for the hotel pulled after a shooting over the weekend. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

21 minutes ago

Jussie Smollett Testifies Osundairo Brothers Asked For Money To Say They Weren't Involved In Any HoaxJussie Smollett's defense team rested their case on Tuesday, after the actor claimed the Osundairo brothers -- the key prosecution witnesses in the case -- asked him for $2 million to "go away" and say there were not involved in any hoax. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

39 minutes ago

Semi Driver Caught On Video Plowing Into Cars On Southwest SideA semi-trailer truck driver plowed into dozens of cars while traveling several miles across the city's Southwest Side this week, before police eventually stopped him in suburban Bedford Park. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

43 minutes ago

Chicago Resident Tests Positive For Omicron COVID-19 VariantA Chicago resident has been confirmed as the first positive case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

53 minutes ago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold On WednesdayCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the forecast.

1 hour ago

Information On Suspect Of Murdered Delphi, Indiana Girls Doesn't Pan OutState police said they found fake social media accounts using pictures of a male model under the name "Anthony Shots."

1 hour ago

Jussie Smollett Grilled By Prosecutors In Cross-Examination At TrialJussie Smollett spent a few hours on the stand Tuesday, and appeared agitated at times amid a much more aggressive approach by prosecutors. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

2 hours ago

Man, 71, Shot Dead In Chinatown; Suspected Gunman ArrestedA man is dead after being shot multiple times in broad daylight on a sidewalk in Chinatown. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports.

2 hours ago

Plane Slides Off Runway At MidwayNo one was hurt and the plane was towed off the airfield.

2 hours ago

Evanescence Touring For New Album; 'Working On This Music ... Really Got Us Through The Pandemic'Amy Lee and Evanescence are making a comeback to the music scene. With a new album out and a major area tour ahead of them, CBSN’s Jamaica Ponder sits down with the band’s lead singer, Amy Lee, to talk about their new album, touring, and the returning to music after a nearly decade long break. Evanescence will be playing on Dec. 9th at the Aragon Ballroom.

4 hours ago

DePaul Business Law Clinic Matches Law Students With Women EntrepreneursThe DePaul business law clinic is working towards building our local economies one female entrepreneur at a time. CBSN Chicago's Jamaica Ponder has an inside look.

4 hours ago

Bookings For Airbnb 'Home Alone' House Opens TuesdayBookings for this Winnetka home open at 1 p.m.

8 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Look For A Few FlurriesCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has a look at the forecast.

8 hours ago

Give Holiday Greeting Cards To Residents At An Aurora Homeless ShelterYou can drop off the cards until December 15 at Illinois State Representative Barbara Hernandez's district office in Aurora from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. No envelope or postage is needed.

8 hours ago

Smollett Back On The Witness Stand Being Questioned By ProsecutorOn day 6 of his trial, Jussie Smollett is back on the witness stand, as prosecutors continue their cross-examination of the actor regarding the January 2019 attack he says was real but prosecutors contend was a hoax. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports.

8 hours ago

U.S. Customs And Border Protection Warning Of Counterfeit Gifts Sales Ahead Of ChristmasCustoms and Border Protection wants people to be aware and protect themselves from inferior products, and rip-offs.

8 hours ago

Someone Stole More Than $500 From Her Chime Account, But Bank Wouldn't Reimburse Her Until CBS 2 Got InvolvedThe Morning Insiders came to the aid of a viewer who turned to us for help, after she had more than $500 disappear from her bank account, and couldn't convince the bank to give her the cash back.

12 hours ago

A Year After A Postal Worker Crashed Into Their Car, West Garfield Park Couple Still Waiting For USPS To Pay For Their DamagesIt was caught on camera: a postal worker damaged a car on the West Side, and simply drove away. One year later, the owners of the car still haven't been reimbursed, so they turned to the Morning Insiders for help.

13 hours ago

Crash Involving 3 Semi Trucks Shuts Down Lanes On I-80 Near IndianapolisA crash involving three semi trucks has shut down the eastbound lanes on I-80 before Indianapolis.

13 hours ago

Wind Chills Near ZeroCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

13 hours ago

Woman Shot In Shoulder While Standing Inside Lawndale HomePolice said the 27-year-old woman was standing inside her home, around 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Homan Avenue, when someone fired shots from outside.

13 hours ago

Jussie Smollett Returns To Witness Stand TuesdayHe took the stand Monday, describing his alleged attack and claiming he was the victim of an actual hate crime in January 2019.

13 hours ago

Notre Dame Officially Introduces New Football Coach Marcus FreemanThe University of Notre Dame officially introduced Marcus Freeman as its new head football coach on Monday.

20 hours ago