Girls Inc. Of Chicago Provides A Fun And Safe Space For Kids This Winter BreakParents have to face this issue every year around this time – what do you do with your kids during winter break? Girls Inc. of Chicago has an answer – and it’s about more than keeping the kids busy. CBS 2 Photojournalist DeAndra Taylor shows us.

1 hour ago

Silent Protest Held In Chinatown After Community Sees Increase In ViolenceFeeling ignored, dozens of people walked in a silent protest in Chinatown Monday because of increasing crime in the neighborhood.

1 hour ago

'Safety Comes First'Air travel is a major wild-card over the next few days and weeks. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from O'Hare International Airport with a look at how one Chicago group is trying to make the best of the situation.

2 hours ago

Chicago Restaurants Want More Time To Enforce Mayor's Vaccine MandateChicago restaurants banded together Monday to fight Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for customers. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

2 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory For TuesdayCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the forecast.

2 hours ago

More Appointments For COVID-19 Vaccines, Boosters, Tests To Be Made AvailableThis comes as hospitals across the area are seeing staffing shortages and clamping down on visitors amid a massive increase in COVID-19 cases. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

2 hours ago

COVID Cancels Flights In Chicago, Across The CountryBetween Omicron, bad weather and staff shortages, air travel is a major wild-card over the next few days and weeks. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from O'Hare International Airport.

2 hours ago

Making New Year's Eve Plans While Dealing With COVIDWith COVID surging, lots of would-be partiers are worried that Omicron could be the ultimate party pooper. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from Navy Pier.

3 hours ago

Hospitals See Sharp Increase In COVID-19 Patients, Some Ban VisitorsWe’re in the middle of the worst COVID-19 surge of the entire pandemic, and it comes as hospitals across the area are seeing staffing shortages and clamping down on visitors. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

3 hours ago

Visitation Service Being Held For Andris Wofford, 29, Who Was Shot And Killed In Northwest Side CondoCBS 2 reported the woman, Andris Wofford, 29, was found in a condo in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue with a gunshot wound to her chin. Police were called to a do a well-being check on her earlier this month.

9 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Drizzle Continues On MondayCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a look at the extended forecast.

9 hours ago

More Than 2,000 Flights Cancelled Worldwide On Monday As COVID-19 Woes Continue For AirlinesIf you've got a plane to catch today, check your flight status. More than 2,000 flights were cancelled worldwide Monday morning, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, leaving airlines struggling with staff shortages. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.

9 hours ago

Video Shows Crash Involving Bus And Train In Gary, IndianaA City of Gary bus is seen with damage to the back end near 7th Street and Dunes Highway. The train has a damaged window.

9 hours ago

SWAT Teams Responding To Man Holding Woman Hostage In Ford CitySWAT teams are responding to a man holding a woman hostage in Ford City Monday morning. Negotiators have arrived on the scene.

13 hours ago

14 hours ago

Mild Temperatures MondayCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has the forecast.

14 hours ago

Kennedy Expressway Lanes Reopen After Semi Truck Crashes Into Concrete Wall At Armitage AvenuePolice said the crash took place around 4 a.m. at Armitage Avenue. The impact of the crashed caused the truck to leak fuel.

14 hours ago

Chicago's DuSable Museum Hosting Kwanzaa CelebrationKwanzaa is underway and Chicago's DuSable Museum of African American History is celebrating.

14 hours ago

More Than 1,000 U.S. Flights Canceled Sunday, Delays Continue Monday As Employees Call In Sick Due To Omicron With no way home and more than 1,000 flights canceled from coast to coast, holiday travelers were still stuck at airports Sunday as airline employees are calling in sick because of Omicron.

14 hours ago

Silent Protest Against Rising Crime Planned In Chinatown Monday AfternoonSome businesses in Chinatown will close for two hours on Monday in silent protest of increasing crime.

15 hours ago

Brookfield Zoo To Host Week Of Live Facebook Chats For Children During School BreakBrookfield Zoo is "bringing the zoo to you" this winter break.

20 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Rain And Warming Temperatures Sunday NightCBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 10 p.m. forecast for Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.

21 hours ago

Area Lions Clubs Collect Donations For Kentucky Tornado Victims It has been more than two weeks since tornadoes left a path of destruction across five states including Illinois, but victims who lost so much are not being forgotten.

21 hours ago

Healthcare Workers Plead For Public To Get COVID-19 Boosters, Vaccinations NowAdvocate Aurora Health has put otu an emotional plea with a full page ad telling people, "We can't stop COVID without you."

21 hours ago