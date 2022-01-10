DCFS Had Been In Touch With 6-Year-Old Damari Perry's Family Before He Was KilledDamari Perry was just 6 years old, and prosecutors said he was punished – forced to take an ice-cold shower by his mother – before his death last week. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports, it turns out the Illinois DCFS had been in touch with his family before.

5 minutes ago

Chicago Teachers Union Leaders Approve Plan To Resume In-Person Learning On Wednesday For CPS StudentsWith a tentative COVID-19 safety agreement reached, teachers will be returning to Chicago Public Schools on Tuesday, and students will return in person on Wednesday. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

9 minutes ago

The Bears Need A New Head Coach -- Who Should It Be?The Bears need a new head coach, and CBS 2's Marshall Harris has some ideas.

1 hour ago

Bears Fire Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace: Breaking Down The ChangesThe Bears have fired general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. CBS 2’s Marshall Harris and Matt Zahn are breaking down the changes.

4 hours ago

Hundreds Of People Call 311 About Dangerous Black IceWith frigid cold having descended on the area following freezing rain over the weekend, anyone walking outside has had to brave black ice coating many sidewalks. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

How Do We Know If Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Sites Are Legit?A popup COVID testing site was spotted at a gas station's service entrance, and we quickly learned, it's not the only one. So we wanted to know – are these testing sites legitimate, and who is regulating these facilities? CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

4 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Wee Bit Warmer On TuesdayCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the extended forecast.

5 hours ago

Popular Food Pantry Reopens After FireThe Irving Park Community Food Pantry said teens set off fireworks in recycling bins next to the church's front door. That set the bins on fire and damaged the building's entryway.

5 hours ago

Chicago Public Schools, Chicago Teachers Union Report Progress, But No Deal YetClasses have now been canceled for Chicago Public Schools students for four days, and as of late Monday, CPS was getting closer to an agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union – but they were not there yet. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Congressman Sean Casten announced Illinois is getting nearly $1 billion to fix roads and bridges.Congressman Sean Casten announced Illinois is getting nearly $1 billion to fix roads and bridges.

11 hours ago

Man Who Gave Kyle Rittenhouse AR-15 Riffle In Kenosha Shootings, Expected To Take Plea DealDominick Black is charged with delivering a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death. The proposed plea agreement suggests that Black would plead no contest and pay a $2,000 fine.

11 hours ago

Chicago Bears Fire Head Coach Matt Nagy, General Manager Ryan PaceThe Chicago Bears have fired Matt Nagy after four seasons as head coach and Ryan Pace after seven seasons as general manager.

12 hours ago

Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect In Evanston And Oak Park On MondayCustomers ages five and up need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 at restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor businesses serving food or drinks.

15 hours ago

16 hours ago

Canceling A Trip For COVID And Need A Refund? An Expert Says Travel Agents Can Help You're about to leave for a trip, but you start feeling sick. Whether you have COVID-19 or suspect you may have it, you now have to cancel your hotel stay. But what happens if you're past the refund deadline?

17 hours ago

Photographer, Local Artist Brings Past To The Present of 2 Historic Chicago Buildings Through 'Be Part Of The Art' ProjectCBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas goes behind the scenes of a new plan to invigorate one area with art.

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

Chicago Warming Centers Open Amid Bitter Cold TemperaturesThe Garfield Center location on Kedzie is open 24-7. Space is limited due because of COVID restrictions.

17 hours ago

23 hours ago

23 hours ago