'You Hang In There For Us'A Chicago father is now out of the hospital and recovering at home after he was shot on the way to work by someone trying to take his car. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports.

10 minutes ago

At Least One Person Hurt In Back Of The Yards FireAt least one person was being treated late Friday after a massive fire broke out in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

23 minutes ago

Thieves Targeted ATMs At Three Different Currency Exchanges In Logan Square, North Center, And AvondaleThieves target a trio of currency exchanges around Chicago overnight.

33 minutes ago

Uptown Strong Initiative Takes On Multiple Efforts To Keep Businesses Afloat And RobustMany businesses in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood have had to pivot and pivot again during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now a new campaign has now been launched in an effort to get attention for companies facing unprecedented challenges. Uptown United Executive Director Sarah Wilson joins CBS 2's Jim Williams and Marie Saavedra with more.

43 minutes ago

Lightfoot's Nomination Of New COPA Chief StallsThe nomination to have the interim chief of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) become the police watchdog agency’s permanent leader stalled on Friday, amid opposition from aldermen infuriated by a COPA disciplinary recommendation for slain Police Officer Ella Frenc

1 hour ago

Investigation Continues Into Hit-And-Run That Left Retired Chicago Police Officer DeadChicago Police on Friday continued to investigate a deadly hit-and-run in Edison Park the night before. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

1 hour ago

Remembering The Booming Singer Meat Loaf, And Why So Many Fans Loved HimA booming rock and roll voice is now silent, as singer Meat Loaf died Thursday night at the age of 74. CBS 2's Jim Williams talked to The Drive radio’s Janda Lane about why so many fans loved him.

1 hour ago

Metra Train Strikes Vehicle In Morgan Park Near 112th StreetAccording to Metra, inbound and outbound train movement was halted

1 hour ago

Anjanette Young, Woman Handcuffed Naked During Botched Raid, Spoke With CBS 2 Mornings Gayle King About Her ExperienceThe CBS 2 Investigators first documented the 2019 wrong raid by Chicago Police at the home of Anjanette Young. Young spoke with Gayle King on CBS Mornings about the trauma she still experiences.

2 hours ago

One Dead, Another Injured After An Explosion In HampshireCBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports the company has had at least two OSHA violations listed.

2 hours ago

Many Without Access To Federally Purchased COVID Tests Due To Household Test LimitThis week Americans can order a set of four rapid COVID tests from the federal government. The tests are being distributed by the U.S. Postal Service, and getting one is supposed to be easy. While this initiative is aimed at keeping Americans healthy and safe, local health officials have found gaps that residents can easily fall through. — potentially leaving swaths of Americans without access to these federally purchased tests.

3 hours ago

Grayslake Family Members Share January 22 Birthdate For A Combined 200 YearsWhat are the odds that one family has four members who share the exact same birthday? That's the reality for a Grayslake family and on Saturday January 22nd, they'll collectively celebrate a combined 200 years.

6 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Continued Cold Today But Snow Moves In TomorrowCBS2 Meteorologist Laura Bannon has the latest 7-day forecast.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Public Safety Committee To Discuss Lightfoot's Proposal To Sue Street GangsThe Chicago City Council Committee on Public Safety will meet later today to discuss the so-called Victims' Justice Ordinance, a proposal from Mayor Lori Lightfoot to allow the city to sue gangs, their leadership, and members who profit from illegal and violent acts. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports the proposal has faced vocal opposition from some critics.

7 hours ago

Retired Chicago Police Officer Killed In Hit And Run In Edison Park; Police Looking For DriverPolice are searching for a driver who struck and killed a retired Chicago Police officer with his Jeep as the man crossed Touhy Avenue in the Edison Park neighborhood.

7 hours ago

Disney On Ice Has Multiple Levels Of Precautions In Places As They Perform Amid PandemicSkaters with Disney On Ice portray your favorite Disney characters like Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” or Miguel from “Coco.” But behind those fictional characters are very real performers, trying to stay safe and healthy.

12 hours ago

Urban Art Taking Downtown Aurora By StormBetween August and December, 30 new murals popped up in west suburban Aurora. Morning insider Marissa Parra spoke to the artists behind the paintings.

12 hours ago

Friday Morning Temperatures In The Single DigitsCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the latest forecast.

12 hours ago

Center For COVID Control COVID-19 Testing Sites Will Not Be Reopening For Foreseeable Future, Illinois AG SaysIllinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday night that Center for Covid Control COVID-19 testing sites will not be reopening for the foreseeable future.

12 hours ago

ATM Stolen From Logan Square Currency Exchange; Two Other Attempts Reported NearbyThere was another ATM theft overnight and two other attempts early Friday morning.

12 hours ago

Accused Conman Rick Dugo Facing New Charges In Lake CountyNew charges have been filed against Rick Dugo, an accused conman whom the CBS 2 Investigators have been following since last year.

19 hours ago

Chicago Weather: 20s Return Friday, Snow Coming This WeekendCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. First Alert Weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

19 hours ago