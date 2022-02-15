'The Community Here Really Loves The Restaurant'Looser COVID restrictions are bringing people back to restaurants. But as some owners tell CBS 2's Steven Graves, it's still an uphill battle.

2 hours ago

New Corvette At Chicago Auto Show Brings Back Memories Of Dad For CBS 2 Photographer Mark LosinieckiThe stats of the new Corvette Z06 are impressive; the horsepower, the handling, the lines, and the heritage. But to many car enthusiasts, it represents so much more, and it seems everyone has a story. This one involves the father of CBS 2 photojournalist Mark Losiniecki.

2 hours ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain On The WayCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has a look at the forecast.

3 hours ago

More Mask Mandate Protests PlannedThe same group who rallied last Thursday at Bridgeview Elementary School and then again Friday at Robina Lyle Elementary School will be out in suburban Justice Tuesday night.

3 hours ago

Toddler Reunited With Guardian After Found Wandering Alone In EnglewoodA toddler has been reunited with her guardian, after she was found wandering on the street in Englewood early Tuesday morning. CBS 2’s Marissa Parra has exclusive video of the girl in the arms of a Chicago police officer.

3 hours ago

House Undergoing Renovations Catches Fire In BrainerdA fire broke out at a house in the Brainerd neighborhood Tuesday morning.

7 hours ago

Landmark Sullivan Center Looking To Write New Chapter And Fill Vacant Office Space As Omicron RetreatsMorning Insider Tim McNicholas shows us one Loop landmark looking to write a new chapter.

8 hours ago

Temperatures Climbing Tuesday; Rain And Snow On The WayCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

8 hours ago

Jury Convicts Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson In Federal Tax Fraud TrialA jury has convicted Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) of federal tax fraud charges, following the first trial of a sitting Chicago alderman in more than two decades.

9 hours ago

Man Convicted Of Killing CPD Officer Thomas Wortham Expected Back In Court TuesdayMore than a decade after the murder of Chicago Police Officer Thomas Wortham, a new trial is opening old wounds for Wortham’s family.

9 hours ago

Toddler Found Wandering Alone In EnglewoodChicago police said a good Samaritan spotted the little girl all alone in the middle of the street at 71st Street and Union Avenue.

9 hours ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warm Wednesday, Wacky For Rest Of WeekCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. First Alert Weather forecast for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

15 hours ago

White Castle Cancels Valentine's Day Fine Dining, Offers 'Love Cube' To GoThe offer costs $15, and it was not too late as of our 10 p.m. news.

15 hours ago

Lakeview Family Left Feeling Violated And Vulnerable After Burglars Ransack HomeIt’s a complete violation – thieves breaking into your home and walking around as if they own it, touching everything in sight. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports on one Lakeview family who experienced just that.

16 hours ago

Harvey Man's Service Dog Killed By Hit-And-Run DriverA Harvey man was heartbroken Monday night after he said someone struck and killed his seeing-eye dog.

16 hours ago

Fitness Trial For Convict Opens Old Wounds For Family Of Fallen CPD OfficerMore than a decade after the murder of Chicago Police Officer Thomas Wortham IV, a new fitness trial is opening old wounds for Wortham’s family. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

16 hours ago

Chicago Man Can't Get Vaccine Because Of Clerical Mix-Up Involving His TwinA Chicago man is fighting to prove his identity so he can get the rest of his COVID-19 vaccine shots – with state records claiming he has received all three shots even though he has not. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

16 hours ago

South Side Catholic Schools Issue Letter Calling For End To Mask MandatePrincipals at five prominent Catholic schools on the city’s South Side issued a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady Monday, asking them to end the COVID-19 mask mandate.

19 hours ago

Female Coyote Captured Near Chicago History Museum In Good ConditionWe now know the coyote is a young female and she's in good health after being taken in by a local wildlife center.

19 hours ago

Judge Extends CASA's Services To Help DCFS KidsThere was news of progress Monday on an issue that CBS 2 has been exposing for years - kids locked in psychiatric hospitals for longer than medically necessary while in the state's care. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

20 hours ago

'I Don’t Want To Kill You' A Chicago mom is attacked by carjackers and the scary moments are captured on camera as her two young daughters helped her escape. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports.

20 hours ago

Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson Convicted Of Federal Tax Fraud ChargesA jury has convicted Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) of federal tax fraud charges, following the first trial of a sitting Chicago alderman in more than two decades. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

20 hours ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain, Snow Later This WeekCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has a look at the extended forecast.

20 hours ago

McCormick Place Welcomes The Inspired Home Show Back After A 2 Year COVID HiatusCBS 2's Tara Molina is Working for Chicago and reports while things appear to be returning back to normal, there are still plenty of restrictions.

21 hours ago