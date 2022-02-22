Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold Again Wednesday, Snow Late ThursdayCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. First Alert Weather forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Couple Marries On 2-22-22 Despite Fire That Almost Held Up WeddingIf you want to make sure you never get your wedding date, choose a special date like Tuesday, or Twosday, Feb. 22, 2022 – or 2-22-22.

KEY Program At Bronzeville's New Community Outreach Provides Restorative SpaceFear for their own safety is a constant for kids in parts of Bronzeville. But CBS 2's Marie Saavedra found a program working to help them feel that - and then move forward.

Family Of Irene Chavez Files Lawsuit After She Died In Police Custody Following ArrestThe family of a woman who died in police custody recently is suing the city and the officers involved in her arrest.

Police Try To Identify Suspects In CTA Blue Line AttackPolice on Tuesday were asking for help in identifying two suspects in the violent robbery of a woman on a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train on the city’s West Side in the middle of the afternoon.

White Palace Grill Closed By City For Building ViolationsThe popular White Palace Grill in the South Loop has been temporarily shut down amid an investigation that has involved multiple city agencies.

Parents Demand Answers After Teen Is Gunned Down Outside His Father's Hazel Crest HomeA junior at Thornwood High School was recently gunned down in south suburban Hazel Crest, and on Tuesday night, his parents were looking for answers into what happened. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

Chicago Area Man Denies He Did Anything Wrong After Being Charged In Jan. 6 Capitol RiotThe charges against Athanasios Zoyganeles, 44, were issued late last week. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports, Zoyganeles also talked with CBS 2 Tuesday night, and insisted he didn’t do anything wrong.

Catching Candace Clark: A CBS News Chicago Special ReportCandace Clark is a serial con artist, who has been scamming people for years. CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has been tracking Clark's moves.

'Great Bunch Of Kids To Be Around'Oswego East's boys basketball team has already reached heights they've never experienced before, and as CBS 2's Matt Zahn tells us, they hope this is only the start.

Activists In Chicago's Ukrainian Community Say Full-On Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Is ImminentPresident Joe Biden on Tuesday said the Russian invasion is under way in Ukraine, and announced new sanctions against Russia as a result of the actions recently undertaken by President Vladimir Putin. CBS 2’s Steven Graves spoke Tuesday with two women who consider themselves activists in Chicago’s Ukrainian community.

Crews Board Up Crumbling Pedestrian Tunnel Under DuSable Lake Shore DriveA crumbling pedestrian tunnel under DuSable Lake Shore Drive at the edge of Uptown is now closed. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports.

City Of Chicago Ending Mask And Vaccine Mandate; CPS Will Keep Requiring MasksStarting Monday, Chicago and suburban Cook County will no longer require people to wear masks in indoor public settings, but masks will still be required in the Chicago Public Schools. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold And Cloudy WednesdayCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has a look at the forecast.

North Lawndale Native Bridgette Flagg To Open Another Soule Chicago In Her NeighborhoodA restaurant breaking ground in Chicago isn't news. But consider what one long-time chef is about to. It's something North Lawndale hasn't seen in 50 years. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports

CPS Students (And Their Parents) To Receive College ScholarshipsOn Tuesday, the nonprofit Hope Chicago surprised the students and parents at Benito Juarez Community Academy High School with the announcement.

'A Piece Of You Is Now Gone'Hackers taking your money, posing as your friends on Instagram. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports one woman's story, and the warning signs she wants you to look out for.

Chicago To Lift COVID-19 Mask Mandate On Feb. 28, But Change Won't Affect CPSCiting a "dramatic swing" in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday the city would lift its indoor mask mandate and proof of vaccination mandate for businesses on Feb. 28, the same day the statewide indoor mask mandate is set to go away. Cook County officials later announced they also would do away with their own mask and vaccine card mandates on Feb. 28. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

3 Year Child Shot In West Garfield ParkCBS 2's Tara Molina reports the boy suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his face, near his eye, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The woman was not injured.

Learning In The Loop: Small Downtown High School Making Its Mark On The WorldThere's a good chance you've never seen a high school like the one we discovered right across the street from our CBS 2 newsroom. Though it's small – only 53 students – their learning experience extends far beyond its downtown building.

Two People Killed, One Person Injured In Shooting In Back Of The YardsTwo people were killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

President Biden Announces Sanctions Against Russia Amid Crisis In UkraineAll this comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would send "peacekeeping" troops to Eastern Ukraine. As CBS 2's Brad Edwards reports, the Biden Administration calls the claim about "peacekeepers" nonsense.

3-Year-Old Shot In West Garfield ParkCBS 2's Tara Molina reports a child was in a vehicle with a 36-year-old woman in the 4500 block of West Congress Parkway around 8:30 a.m., when someone in a white SUV pulled up alongside and started shooting.

