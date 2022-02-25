Illinois Finalizes Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Pharmaceutical CompaniesIllinois finalized a $760 million settlement with pharmaceutical companies on Friday over the opioid crisis.

3 hours ago

As Russian Invasion Moves Into Ukraine's Capital, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin Says America Must Help Arm ResistanceAs Russia’s invasion of Ukraine appeared to reach the heart of the capital of Kyiv on Friday, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin met with members of the Ukrainian community in Chicago on Friday, saying the U.S. must help arm resistance fighters. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports.

3 hours ago

Northwestern University Will Host Naturalization CeremonyNorthwestern University is hosting a large naturalization ceremony today. The first of its kind event will be held in Welsh-Ryan Arena.

3 hours ago

Calls For Stronger Sanctions Against Russia As Forces Advance In Ukraine Capital City Of KyivCitizens in Ukraine are urged to take shelter and to take up arms to help defend the city of Kyiv as Russian forces move in.

3 hours ago

2's Got Your Ticket: 'West Side Story' At Marriott TheatreThe Sharks and the Jets are at it again. "West Side Story" is back on stage, but with a new understanding of its themes.

4 hours ago

Celebrating Black History Month: Carlos Nelson Is Pounding The Pavement In Auburn GreshamCarlos Nelson, a proud son of Auburn Gresham, is selflessly restoring the shine to a crown jewel of the South Side.

4 hours ago

CDC Expected To Loosen Federal Mask Guidelines FridayThe CDC will change the kind of information used to determine if face coverings are needed. Instead of only looking at COVID cases, the new guidelines will take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity.

8 hours ago

Adler Planetarium Prepares To Reopen For First Time Since Start Of Pandemic, With Some Stellar New AdditionsThe Planetarium is fully reopening for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and as CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas found out, some of its new additions are out of this world.

8 hours ago

Ukraine Under Attack In Second Day Of Full Scale InvasionAir raid sirens continue to sound off Friday morning, followed by reports of explosions across the city.

9 hours ago

Winter Weather Advisory In Effect; Snow Ending By Mid MorningCBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon has the forecast.

9 hours ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: What To Expect From Overnight SnowfallCBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has your 10 p.m. First Alert Weather forecast for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

16 hours ago

Illinois COVID Test Lab Accused of Giving False Negative ResultsIt can be your golden ticket to traveling, meeting the new baby, or visiting a loved one – but is your negative COVID-19 test really negative? At one suburban testing site, employees are raising serious questions about their own "negative" results. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

16 hours ago

State Asks Public To Help Identify Community Organizations That Will Receive Grants For Marijuana RevenuesNearly $2.5 billion has poured into Illinois since recreational marijuana became legal in 2020, and with every sale, part of the tax goes to help fund community organizations. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reports, you can play a role in deciding which groups get the money.

16 hours ago

Russia Invades Ukraine: A Closer Look At What's HappeningRussian forces are advancing into Ukraine on three sides, the majority from the north and south, and the east -- where Russian President Vladimir Putin now calls two breakaway regions independent nations. CBS 2's Brad Edwards breaks it all down.

16 hours ago

Ukrainians In Chicago Gather At Tryzub In Ukrainian Village Amid Stress, TragedyIn Chicago’s Ukrainian Village community, Ukrainians have been gathering at a local restaurant for a bit of comfort. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports.

16 hours ago

Prayers For Peace At Ukrainian Orthodox Church In BloomingdaleDozens filled the St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Bloomingdale Thursday night – praying with a purpose for those for whom they care so deeply, and with a great deal on their own minds and hearts. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

16 hours ago

137 Killed In Attack On Ukraine, Russian Troops Advance Toward KyivUkraine's minister warning of another round of attacks at dawn, and martial law remains in effect.

17 hours ago

Chicago Celebrates Black History Makers: Part 4This season, Ari Sushinski became the first girl to make an Evanston boys’ varsity team since the mid-1990s – and the first Black girl to ever do so. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports.

18 hours ago

Chicago Celebrates Black History Makers: Part 3In our celebration of Black History Month at CBS 2, here is a look at the world of wine – which has very few Black people represented at high levels.

18 hours ago

Chicago Celebrates Black History Makers: Part 2Our city’s blues talent is unrivaled, but shrinking. So CBS 2’s Irika Sargent hung out with the legends – and the new artists who are ready to carry the torch.

18 hours ago

Chicago Celebrates Black History Makers: Part 1CBS 2's Jim Williams reports on how Chicago firefighter Antwan Dobson achieved his dreams with the help of others, Dorothy Tucker reports on the movement among some Black women to wear their hair natural, and Steven Graves reports on two South Side women working to increase the availability of Black-focused books.

18 hours ago

Russia Attacks Ukraine: Analysis From An ExpertCBS 2's Kris Habermehl is joined by Paul Poast, associate professor of political science at the University of Chicago, for analysis on the War in Ukraine.

19 hours ago

New COPA Chief Administrator Andrea Kersten Sits Down With CBS 2 Investigator Dave SaviniAndrea Kersten has been given the top job at the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. She sat down Thursday with CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini to talk about some of the challenges.

20 hours ago

Crowd Chants, Sings, And Prays For Peace In Ukrainian VillageMany Ukrainian Americans in Chicago are profoundly worried about family members in Ukraine who are trying to escape -- and just what the future might look like in Ukraine. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports.

20 hours ago