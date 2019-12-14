Menu
Condo Fire In Skokie
Several residents were displaced and two dogs had to be rescued from the blaze Friday night.
4 minutes ago
As Marijuana Soon Becomes Legal In Illinois, Medical Users Fear Shortage, More Rising Prices
In fewer than three weeks, recreational sale of marijuana becomes legal in Illinois. But before a single bud has been sold- there is already a shortage, and medical patients are feeling the impact.CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports.
2 hours ago
Large Fire Department Response To Blaze In Skokie Condo
Several firefighers responded to a blaze in an condominium building in Skokie and rescued two dogs who were trapped inside.
If Bears Win Last Three Games, 'They Deserve To Be In Playoffs,' Says SportsLine's Kenny White
The Bears, behind the resurgent Mitch Trubisky, need to beat the Packers and Aaron Rodgers Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 15: Broncos Phillip Lindsay Gets Great Matchup Vs. Chiefs
The Fantasy Football Today crew looks at why Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay and Titans QB Ryan Tannehill are strong options in Week 15.
Third Straight Loss For Blackhawks As They Fall To Arizona Coyotes
The Pacific Division-leading Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix’s Past Adds New Ripple To Bears-Packers Rivalry
Teammates have been poking fun at Ha Ha Clinton-Dix as he faces the Packers, the team that traded him away, in Green Bay. So how much does this game mean to him?
WWE TLC 2019 Picks: Can Bray Wyatt, Not The Fiend, Face Down The Miz?
WWE lets some of its top stars go at it with tables, ladders and chairs for its last pay-per-view of 2019.
35 For LaVine, 22 For Markkanen As Bulls Beat Atlanta Hawks
Zach LaVine scored 35 points in three quarters, Lauri Markkanen added 22 and the Chicago Bulls snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over the road-weary Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.
5 Great Music Events In Chicago This Weekend
Get To Know The Freshest New Businesses To Open In Chicago
From a tapas bar to a sushi spot read on for a list of the newest destinations to make their debut near you.
Trend Alert: What's Heating Up Chicago's Food Scene This Month
Want the intel on Chicago's most happening local spots?
Feast Your Eyes On The Best Chicago Businesses To Prep For Your Thanksgiving
Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or spending a quiet Nov. 28, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do and get in preparation for the big day.
Chicago Boasts A Hot Lineup Of Comedy Events This Week
Looking to get some laughs?
Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos In Pilsen On Saturday
Pilsen's Dia De Los Muertos celebration is approaching.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
