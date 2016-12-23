Driver Of Amazon Truck Charged In Death Of 84-Year-Old Pedestrian

(STMW) –– A misdemeanor charge has been filed against the man at the wheel of an Amazon delivery truck that fatally struck an 84-year-old woman Thursday afternoon in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.

Valdimar C. Gray, 29, faces one count of operating an uninsured vehicle following the crash that happened about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Drake, according to Chicago Police.

Gray was driving a Nissan west on 28th Street when he made a left turn onto southbound Drake and hit Telesfora A. Escamilla, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The vehicle he was driving had an Amazon logo on it, and the online retailer said it was aware of the incident and offered its condolences to the family.

Escamilla was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died within the hour, authorities. She lived in the 2800 block of South Trumbull.

Family members say she was taking walk at the time of the incident.

Gray, of the 3400 block of West Chicago, was also ticketed for failure to obey a stop sign, failure to yield to a pedestrian in an intersection and failure to carry a driver’s license. He is scheduled to appear in traffic court on Feb. 7, 2017.

