Two More Delivery Truck Drivers Targeted In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two more delivery drivers were targeted in Chicago.

Police say the suspected gunman in one of the robberies is only 15-years old.

RELATED: Teen In Custody After FedEx Truck Stolen On South Side

This is the time of year that there are more packages delivered and that is appealing to thieves.

Both drivers in these incidents are okay, but there is concern it is only a matter of time before that is not the case, police said.

From Chopper 2, you can see the police gathered near 68th and Wentworth. A similar scene unfolds around the same time, at the corner of 81st and Marquette.

The one thing both crime scenes have in common is a Fed-Ex truck and the driver inside targeted by thieves.

Willie Baskin saw a rattled 40-year-old driver talking with police after she was attacked.

Police said she was approached by a man with a gun. As was the 46-year-old driver whose Fed-Ex truck was taken and recovered after a brief chase.

“No one wants a glock in their face,” said community activist Andrew Holmes. “It’s not the kind of thing anyone wants.”

Holmes held a news conference in the neighborhood where a truck was stolen.

Last week thieves swiped and emptied out a delivery vehicle nearby. It is one of at least a half-dozen attacks on delivery drivers in the last two weeks.

Holmes adds most are taking place on the South Side and against female drivers.

“Maybe they should get some plain clothes police to drive Fed-Ex for a while,” Baskin said, but he hopes it does not have to come to that.

Fed-Ex released a statement reading, “The safety and security of our team members is always our priority. We are working with the authorities in their investigation.”

Holmes suggests those companies take additional precautions, like having two rather than one person ride in trucks.

Police said one person is in custody.