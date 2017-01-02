CBS 2’s Jay Levine Sets Interview With President Obama Before Farewell

January 2, 2017 4:42 PM
CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2’s Special Contributor Jay Levine has scheduled an interview on Thursday with President Barack Obama.

The interview comes ahead of President Obama’s farewell speech planned for Tuesday, Jan. 10 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Levine and his crew will travel to Washington D.C., where his reports will begin on Wednesday. The interview will take place on Thursday.

