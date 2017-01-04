Bears Coordinators Vic Fangio, Dowell Loggains Remain ‘Intact’ In Jobs

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — As it sits now, Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains will return to their positions with the organization for the 2017 season.

When questioned about their statuses Wednesday, coach John Fox responded that they’re “intact.” Speculation has swirled about Fangio’s future since reports surfaced that he has philosophical differences with Fox. Loggains also has come under fire for his play-calling, specifically for giving standout running back Jordan Howard a light workload at times.

In a season-ending press conference at Halas Hall, Fox defended Loggains while general manager Ryan Pace shot down the “rumors” that had swirled, saying that’s what happens when you go 3-13.

“I don’t think it’s play-calling and design that are issues,” Fox said of Loggains.

The Bears finished 15th in the league in yards per game but 28th in points per game in Loggains’ first season as a play-caller in Chicago.

Under Fangio’s guidance, the Bears were 15th in yards allowed per game 24th in scoring defense. Pace denied that the relationship between Fox and Fangio is problematic.

“It’s good, it’s good,” Pace said.

“I’m confident in this coaching staff. I really am.”

Earlier Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune reported that offensive line coach Dave Magazu and assistant defensive backs coach Sam Garnes had been fired. On Tuesday, running backs coach Stan Drayton left for a job with the Texas Longhorns. Fox did not confirm or deny those reports.