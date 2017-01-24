Trump Threatens To Send In Feds If Chicago Doesn’t Fix ‘Carnage’

(CBS) — President Donald Trump warned Tuesday he would send in “the Feds” if the city of Chicago cannot reverse its recent surge in violence.

“If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!” Trump said on his Twitter account Tuesday evening.

He did not follow up that tweet with additional information.

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

According to Chicago Police, as of Tuesday evening, so far there have been 182 shootings in Chicago this year and 38 killings, up from 33 this time last year.

Republican Trump threw jabs at Chicago during the presidential campaign, saying the violence-plagued city is an example of failed urban policies. The city is run by Democratic Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who has defied Trump on immigration issues.

The White House made a critical reference to Chicago on Friday, as Trump took the oath of office to become the nation’s 45th president.

No immediate response from City Hall, the Chicago Police Department. The office of Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner declined comment.