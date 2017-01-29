O’Hare Detainee Sent Back To Saudi Arabia

January 29, 2017 1:19 PM By Nancy Harty
CHICAGO (CBS) — More than a dozen people detained at O’Hare Airport Saturday night were released after a federal judge imposed a stay on President Trump’s travel ban from seven majority Muslim countries.

But at least one family saw a relative sent back.

A Syrian woman named Sahara Algonaimi, who was attempting to visit her sick mother, was sent back to Saudi Arabia where she currently lives, despite having a valid visa and a return plane ticket for Saturday.

“My mom received a phone call from the airport telling her that my aunt would not be able to come in,” said Maria Ulayyet, who is Algonaimi’s niece.

The judge’s order halted the deportation of about 18 people.

Attorneys were back at O’Hare Airport Sunday morning offering help to any visitors from Muslim countries that may have difficulty getting into the country.

