Families Of 2 Girls Shot, Both In Critical Condition

Chicago (CBS) — Two girls, ages 11 and 12, are fighting for their lives Sunday after they were shot in separate incidents Saturday night.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spoke with the families of both of the girls; neither of which were the intended targets of the shootings.

“Her heart stopped three times this morning,” said Rochetta Taylor, a relative of 12-year-old Kanari Gentry-Bowers.

Kanari was shot in the head while playing with friends in a school parking lot on 57th and Winchester in West Englewood.

“She was just playing basketball outside, and I guess a car came up and got to shooting,” Taylor said.

Kanari’s uncle, D’Juan Donald, added, “Kids can’t play in a school playground.”

In a separate shooting, that occurred less than 30 min. later, 11-year-old Takiya Holmes was also shot in the head in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood in the 6500 block of South King Drive.

Takiya’s grandmother, Patsy Holmes, said her granddaughter was in the back seat of a mini van when bullets came flying through the window. Takiya’s mother was in the front seat at the wheel.

“Shots rang out, she told everybody to get down, and once they stopped she asked if everybody was OK and Takiya did not respond,” Holmes said.

Reports reveal that at least 10 kids under the age of 14 have been shot in 2017.

“These babies haven’t even lived their life, they are in grammar school,” Taylor said.

No arrests have been made in either case.