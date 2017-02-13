Best Bagels And Lox In Chicago

By Melanie Falina

Like apple pie, pizza, burgers, and well – bacon-everything, bagels have become a staple for many in the U.S. and right here in Chicago as well. Having originated as a food that was easy to transport while traveling, and one that could be made edible once again even after growing stale (by adding warm liquid), there’s no denying the satisfaction that breads can offer – to the traveling merchants from a bygone era just the same as modern day commuters heading to work. And though plain bagels or those with a simple topping like cream cheese, butter, or even peanut butter are wildly popular all on their own, a well-loved addition to bagels is lox. A thin fillet of brined salmon that although initially might seem like an add pairing, accentuates the bagel and all its garnishing with delicious and protein-packed goodness. So now that your mouth is officially watering, here are some of the best places for bagels and lox in the Chicago area…

Brobagel

1931 W. North Ave.

Chicago, IL 60622

(773) 276-2243

www,brobagel.com

For more than three decades now, Brobagel has been serving up the delicate balance of making up bagels that are crunchy on the outside, and chewy on the inside. Located in Chicago’s trendy Wicker Park neighborhood, Brobagel was the creation of four ‘bros’ who moved to Illinois from Connecticut after college and with a mission to bring authentic bagels with them. While offering an array of bagel types, spreads, and toppings, Brobagels also has bagel sandwiches and breakfast sandwiches, soups, and even deserves available. In a hurry? You can even order online for pick up to take your bagels and lox with you where ever you may go.

Snaggletooth

2819 N. Southport Ave.

Chicago, IL. 60657

(773) 899-4711

www.snaggletoothchicago.com

We all love receiving that personal touch, especially when it’s given to the food we’re about to eat. And at Snaggletooth in Chicago’s Lake View area, they’re all about that personal touch and personal attention to detail and preparation. Bringing in all of their fish whole, Snaggletooth cleans, trims, and slices everything themselves, much to the delight of their customers. And one of the best things about eating at Snaggletooth is that only the high level of quality is the same day in and out, the menu itself changes almost daily – so return customers can try something new.

The Bagel Restaurant & Deli

3107 N. Broadway St.

Chicago, IL. 60657

(773) 477-0300

www.bagelrestaurant.com

Much like the scene in Forrest Gump when Bubba rattled off all the different ways one can prepare shrimp, customers of The Bagel Restaurant & Deli might smile when they see the array of lox options for their bagels. From lox spreads to lox platters and more, if you’re a fan of lox then you need to make your way to The Bagel Restaurant & Deli in Lakeview. With more than 60 years in business, this family establishment shares ‘old world’ family recipes with the modern world. Eat in or order online for carry-out, The Bagel has an extensive menu that, aside from bagels and lox, also includes hot and cold appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers and much, much more.

Related: Best Signature Cocktails In Chicago

Kaufman’s Bagel & Delicatessen

4905 W. Dempster St.

Skokie, IL. 60077

(847) 677-6190

www.kaufmansdeli.com

No one knows how to prepare food for foodies better than foodies themselves. And that’s exactly who owns and operates Kaufman’s Bagel & Delicatessen in nearby Skokie. Open every day from 7 A.M to 7 P.M., Kaufman’s Bagel & Delicatessen has received awards from multiple magazines and newspapers, and was honored as one of the Top 10 Bakeries in the Country by USA TODAY, and the Best Bagel in the Country by AOL’s Kitchen’s Best. From their amazing specialty sandwiches to their bagels and four different types of lox, Kaufman’s Bagel & Delicatessen even offers event catering as well – either way, a full belly and smiling face is in your future with Kaufman’s Bagel & Delicatessen.

The Bagelers Coffeehouse

2461 N. Lincoln Ave.

Chicago, IL. 60614

(872) 802-0347

www.thebagelers.com

Like a little ambiance with your bagels and lox? Then look no further than The Bagelers Coffeehouse in the Lincoln Park/DePaul area for satisfaction of the spirit as much as of the tummy. With homemade bagels, hand rolled croissants, and even house-made cream cheese, everything tastes amazing, and you’ll enjoy the fun, modern jazzy atmosphere of the coffee shop as much as the food. Catering options are also available from The Bagelers Coffeehouse and even takes catering orders via their website.

Related: Best Places To Drink A Daiquiri In Chicago