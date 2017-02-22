Report: Cubs Won’t Entertain Reunion With Sammy Sosa

(CBS) High-ranking Cubs officials were perturbed enough by former slugger Sammy Sosa’s recent comments to a blogger that they’ve closed the door on a possible reunion with him, the Chicago Tribune reported Wednesday afternoon.
Sosa has been exiled from the Cubs since walking out early during the last regular-season game of the 2004 season, a move he actually expressed regret over in comments earlier this week to Chuck Wasserstrom, a former Cubs public relations official. While Sosa didn’t come close to saying anything inflammatory, there were apparently a handful of other comments that still upset the Cubs.
Sosa compared himself to Jesus Christ when asked about the suspicion he used performance-enhancing drugs, a cloud that’s hung over him and previously been a concern of the Cubs and owner Tom Ricketts.
“I just feel like there are certain things that over time should happen before players are welcomed back,” Ricketts said in January 2016. “I’d just like to see — not just talking about Sammy — I’d like to see all of baseball kind of shine some light on everything that happened or didn’t happen.”
In his recent comments, Sosa said he’d like to rekindle his relationship with the Cubs, adding they “know where to find me” regarding a potential reunion in the form of something like an appearance at Cubs Convention or during the seventh-inning stretch. He emphasized that he was above begging for a return to the organization, though.
From the Cubs’ perspective, they’re “tired” of answering questions about Sosa, the Tribune reported.
Sosa hit a franchise record 545 homers for the Cubs from 1992-2004.