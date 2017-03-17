Toddler Among 5 Shot Thursday In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 3-year-old boy was among five people shot Thursday on the South and West sides of Chicago.

The toddler was playing “cops and robbers” with other children about 5 p.m. inside an Englewood home in the 6200 block of South Aberdeen when he was accidentally shot in the head, apparently with his mother’s gun which had been left unlocked, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Police called conditions in the home “deplorable” and said the boys’ parents were taken into custody.

Most recently, a 28-year-old man drove up to a West Pullman stop sign about 9:20 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Morgan, where someone in a black hooded sweatshirt opened fire, hitting him in the arm, police said. He took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Just before 1 p.m. in West Englewood, someone walked up to a 21-year-old man in the 7000 block of South Damen and shot him in the back and arm, police said. His condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

About 10 a.m. in Gresham, a person was driving north in he 8100 block of South Morgan when he was shot in the head, police said. He crashed into a tree and was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

Thursday’s first shooting happened at 12:35 a.m. on the Near West Side. A 27-year-old man was standing outside in the 2700 block of West Madison when someone walked up and shot him in the left leg, police said. He was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)