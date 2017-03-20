Mom Sees Disturbing Facebook Live Video Of Missing Daughter

(CBS) — Fifteen-year-old Deahvion Austin was last seen Sunday afternoon.

As CBS 2’s Mai Martinez reports, the teen’s mother thinks she may be in danger after seeing her daughter in a disturbing Facebook Live video.

“It’s disgusting. It’s so disgusting.”

That’s how Stacey Elkins describes the video that she says shows her daughter in various stages of undress with several young men.

She says her daughter appears to be scared, and the men are acting abusive toward the teen.

Elkins shared her concerns with Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson during a chance encounter outside the 10th District police station as she was going in to file a missing person’s report.

Johnson escorted her inside to make sure it was handled immediately.

“I’m a father with two daughters, and I could see the pain in her face, and I want her to know that CPD is here to help you,” he tells Martinez.

Johnson says he’s also very disturbed that at one point at least 36 people were watching the video live, but no one alerted police.

“There were so many people that saw it and didn’t pick up the phone and dial 9-1-1. That’s just not right,” he says.

Elkins says she just wants her daughter to come home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police.

Facebook has taken the video down.