Missing Girl Seen In “Disgusting” Facebook Live Video Found By Police

CHICAGO (CBS) — A missing 15-year-old girl who had been seen in a “disgusting” Facebook Live video has been found, and has been reunited with her mother.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Deahvion Austin was found by Ogden District police officers, and was at Area Central headquarters with her mother. Detectives were conducting interviews, Guglielmi added.

Working around the clock to locate Deahvion Austin who was sexually assaulted on Facebook. Anyone w/ info call 911. https://t.co/fto2MlVpnX — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 21, 2017

Deahvion had last been seen in person on Sunday afternoon, but her mother feared she might be in danger after seeing her daughter in a disturbing Facebook Live video.

“It’s disgusting. It’s so disgusting.”

That’s how Stacey Elkins described the video that she said shows her daughter in various stages of undress with several young men.

She said her daughter appears to be scared, and the men are acting abusive toward the teen.

Guglielmi had said investigators are treating the case as a sexual assault.

Elkins shared her concerns with Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson during a chance encounter outside the Ogden District police station on Monday as she was going in to file a missing person’s report.

Johnson escorted her inside to make sure it was handled immediately.

“I’m a father with two daughters, and I could see the pain in her face, and I want her to know that CPD is here to help you,” he told CBS 2’s Mai Martinez.

Johnson said he’s also very disturbed that at one point at least 36 people were watching the video live, but no one alerted police.

“There were so many people that saw it and didn’t pick up the phone and dial 9-1-1. That’s just not right,” he said.

Facebook has taken the video down.