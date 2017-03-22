Security Heightened Across Cook County Courthouses After London Attack

CHICAGO (CBS) — After Wednesday morning’s terrorist attack in London, security is heightened at courthouses across Cook County, including in the Loop.

According to local and state police, there are no credible threats at the local level.

This news comes as Chicagoans with friends and family in London scramble to make sure they are safe.

“Naturally, I was very concerned because I hadn’t heard from him.”

Georgina Goode was worried about her husband, who’s currently in London for a conference.

“I was able to see he was Tweeting from this event, and then I subsequently spoke to him. He’s absolutely fine,” she said.

Goode moved from London to Chicago just three weeks ago. She said social media helped put her at ease after hearing about the events outside the British Parliament.

“Having a number of friends that work in the area — and work directly in the area — you want that reassurance to know they’re OK,” said Goode.

Closer to home, Gov. Bruce Rauner happened to be attending a meeting of the Illinois Terror Task force in Springfield.

“My view? It’s just a matter of time,” Rauner said of a terrorist attack in the state. “There’s a lot of bad people around. And we’ve got to be ready. And that’s what you guys do and I want to say, thank you.”

Illinois State police reminded citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Although, the FBI, Cook County Homeland Security and Chicago police report no credible threats to the Chicago area.

“There is no domestic correlation or link to Chicago as of yet but we are continuing to monitor the situation,” Chicago Police Department.

“No credible threats on the local level,” Cook County Homeland Security.

“FBI Chicago has no credible threats to the Chicago area at this time. We continue to work with our local, state, and Federal partners to address any potential, credible threat to the area.”

“Cook County Courthouses were placed on heightened security today and will remain in place for the foreseeable future,” Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The advice for those in Chicago is, “if you see something, say something.”