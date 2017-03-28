By Melanie Falina “No one has ever become poor by giving.” – Very wise words from a very young woman at the time, Anne Frank, and how true. Not only does one have nothing to lose from helping others, but what one gains as a result of helping others is priceless. And the only thing that’s better than giving is being able to have a little fun in the process. Fortunately for Chicagoans, there is always a vast array of opportunities to get involved to help others while doing something awesome you’d want to do even if it didn’t also benefit those in need. Here are some of the best upcoming charity events in Chicago to choose from.

3rd Annual Spring Artisan Chocolate Show & Charity Wine Tasting

Stephen M. Bailey Auditorium at Plumbers Hall

1340 W. Washington Blvd.

Chicago, IL. 60607

(310) 358-9097

Date: April 22 and 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. Two of the finest things to delight the senses are chocolate and wine – and at the 3rd Annual Spring Artisan Chocolate Show & Charity Wine Tasting this spring, you can sample both to your heart's content. Taking place this April at the Stephen M. Bailey Auditorium, Plumbers Hall in the West Loop's historic Randolph Street Market District, come try some of the most delicious artisan chocolates and foods, watch demonstrations, and view yummy art in the making as chocolate sculptures come to life. And then when it's time to find something to wash it all down with, participate in the Charity Wine Tasting event where 100% of the net proceeds will be donated to Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation, a pediatric cancer foundation aids in funding cutting-edge research to end pediatric cancer while also providing for the immediate needs of the children and families battling this terrible disease.

Bunny Rock 5K & Kid’s Egg Hunt

Montrose Harbor

601 W. Montrose Ave.

Chicago, IL. 60613

(847) 829-4536

Date: April 15, 2017 at 9 a.m. What better way to raise money to help some of our furry friends than while donning bunny ears? Let loose, have some fun, and go for a run – all while raising money to support the Red Door Animal Shelter this spring. The three most popular pets in this country are cats, dogs, and rabbits, and they need our help. Red Door Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter focusing on the rescue, shelter and adoption of these well-loved animals and the Bunny Rock 5K & Kid's Egg Hunt is making it possible to get involved and providing fun for the entire family in the process. It's all happening on the Chicago lakefront at Montrose Harbor this April where participants will each receive a customized Dri-Fit t-shirt, bunny ears, 80's style sunglasses, and 5K finisher medals. Come rock to the tunes of the 80's at the starting and finish lines, visit the petting zoo, and bring the kids for an Egg Hunt filled with over 3,000 eggs.

Chicago Real Estate Rumble 2017

Park West

322 W. Armitage Ave.

Chicago, IL. 60614

(312) 607-1111

Date: May 18, 2017 at 6 p.m. Are you ready to rumble Chicago? For a good cause, of course! Sponsored by the National Real Estate Boxing Association, the Chicago Real Estate Rumble 2017 event is taking place this year at the Park West in Chicago's trendy Lincoln Park neighborhood. It all began with a desire to give back to the community in Chicago and back in 2003 and since then, almost 2.6 million dollars has been raised for local Chicago charities. This isn't a show of professional fighters you can see on cable at any time – the Chicago Real Estate Rumble features real people – volunteer fighters spanning all levels of experience – slugging it out for charity. So come sign up to get into the gloves or cheer from the crowd. Proceeds will benefit charities such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Chicago.

4th Annual Chicago Cocktail Social

Galleria Marchetti

825 W. Erie St.

Chicago, IL. 60642

(815) 354-2068

Date: April 27, 2017 at 6 p.m. If you love rubbing shoulders with a snazzy, craft (adult) beverage in hand, then attending the annual Chicago Cocktail Social this year is an absolute must. Taking place this April at the stately Galleria Marchetti, the 4th Annual Chicago Cocktail Social will feature some of Chicago's most renowned bartenders for an evening of cocktail excellence. Tickets include premium mixed cocktails, gourmet catering, music by Cage + Aquarium – and the best part is that it all help raise money for Un86'd, a program created to aid in monetary relief for restaurant professionals in need.