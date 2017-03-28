Part One: Calculating the Impossible, 2-Hour Marathon Attempt

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s running season opens Sunday with the Shamrock Shuffle and unofficial ends in October with the Chicago Marathon.
In between, in Italy, the year’s most interesting race will take place. NIKE, three runners from Africa, and a Chicago-area doctor are combining forces to try and run a full marathon in under two hours.
That means they need to go nearly three-minutes faster than anyone has before in an event that usually sees records broken by mere seconds.
The runners are the best in the world. The technology is the most advanced yet. The course is specially designed. And the training regimen is cutting edge. WBBM’s Rick Gregg has more.
