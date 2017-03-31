Emanuel: Those Responsible For South Shore Shootings “Evil, Depraved”

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the people who committed the deadly South Shore shootings do not deserve to be on Chicago’s streets – they belong behind bars.

Seven people were killed in three separate shootings less than 12 hours apart on Thursday in the neighborhood.

“There is a level of evil and depravity about an individual that would shoot a pregnant woman,” Emanuel said when speaking to reporters in the West Loop. “There is a level of evil and depravity about an individual that would walk into a restaurant and, in front of a mother, shoot her sons.”

The Mayor said there may be some people whose lives could be bettered by opportunities and jobs, but said the killers thought they were doing their jobs.

“They do not belong in our society, they do not belong in our city, and they do not belong on the streets and in the communities and neighborhoods in the city of Chicago.”