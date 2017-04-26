Man Charged In Connection To Fatal Hit-And-Run In Hanover Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged Wednesday in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Hanover Park, where a woman riding a motorcycle was killed.
83-year-old Ramon Barajas was charged Wednesday with failure to report an accident involving a death and failure to yield when turning left, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Barajas appeared in court on Wednesday where a bond of $50,000 was set. The man suffers from dementia.
30-year-old Christina Jankowski, of Elmhurst, was killed Monday in a hit-and-run crash while riding a motorcycle in west suburban Hanover Park.
Police found Jankowski dead at the scene, after officers responded to a call of a crash at Army Trail and County Farm roads around 8:20 p.m. Monday night.
Witnesses told police a man driving a tan or golden sedan – possibly a Mercury – had struck the motorcycle and left the scene headed south on County Farm Road. Jankowski suffered severe head trauma in the crash, and paramedics were unable to revive her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Barajas next court date was set for May 22.
