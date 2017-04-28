Bears Trade Down From 36th Pick, Acquire 3 Extra Picks

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) After parting with three extra picks to move up to select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 overall on Thursday evening, the Bears traded down from their 36th overall pick to recoup some draft picks Friday evening.

The Bears have dealt their second-rounder (No. 36 overall) and seventh-rounder (221) to the Cardinals in exchange for second-round (No. 45), fourth-round (No. 119) and sixth-round (No. 197) picks. They also acquired a 2018 fourth-round pick. Arizona would select safety Budda Baker out of Washington.

Thursday saw the Bears move from pick No. 3 to 2 in order to draft Trubisky, whom the team’s brass believes can be its quarterback of the future. In swapping picks with the 49ers, the Bears dealt out a third-rounder (No. 67) and fourth-rounder (No. 111) in this draft and a 2018 third-rounder.

This isn’t the first time general manager Ryan Pace has been moves in the second round. In 2016, the Bears traded down twice from the 41st pick and eventually landed in the 56th spot, taking offensive lineman Cody Whitehair while gaining three fourth-round picks (including a fourth for this year’s draft).

The Bears now have five picks left in this NFL Draft.

