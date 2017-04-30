Funeral Will Be Friday For Semaj Crosby, Joliet Baby Found Dead

April 30, 2017 12:42 PM
Filed Under: Dead, funeral, Joliet, Missing Person, Semaj Crosby, Visitation

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) – Visitation and a funeral are planned Friday for a 11 1/2-month-old girl who was found dead in a northern Illinois home after going missing.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the family of Semaj Crosby made arrangements with Minor-Morris Funeral Home owner and Joliet City Council member Terry Morris. The visitation will be 9 a.m. Friday followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Prayer Tower Ministries in Joliet. The girl will be buried at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet. Morris says the cemetery is donating a gravesite to the family.

The girl’s body was found Thursday in a home under what police called “deplorable” conditions and frequented by “squatters.” Authorities have called the toddler’s death “suspicious.” The girl’s mother reported her missing Tuesday.

An autopsy found a cause of death is “pending further studies.”

