18-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Of 2 Chicago Cops

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was charged Saturday in connection with the shooting of two Chicago Police officers last week in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said.

Police say Angel Gomez, a documented gang member, is the suspected driver of the vehicle that carried someone armed with an assault rifle who open-fired on two Deering District tactical officers as they were sitting in a surveillance van. He will face attempted murder charges.

Press conference will be at 1115am for charges against Angel Gomez who drove car that shot assault rifle at officers In this van pic.twitter.com/EhW2rhQTkG — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 7, 2017

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night near 43rd and Ashland.

Officers were conducting a follow up investigation to an earlier incident when as many as two vehicles pulled up and began firing at them. The 9th District officers were struck but managed to return fire, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson told reporters.

One officer was shot in the back, and the other was shot in the arm and hip. The officers taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment. Both were released from the hospital on Wednesday, and Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Johnson has ordered “heightened security” for the two officers.

Gomez is currently out on a gun charge from January. CPD knows the identity of other suspects and additional arrests are forthcoming. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 7, 2017

“I’m also happy to report we have additional suspects we are seeking, and we know who they are,” Supt. Johnson said at a Sunday press conference.

He also had a message to the remaining suspects, and those who might be assisting them: “You have to spend these next few days consistently – constantly – looking over your shoulder because, know this, we are coming to bring you to justice and you will answer for your actions.”