16-Year-Old Boy Charged With Attempted Murder For Palatine Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with shooting two other teenage boys Friday morning in northwest suburban Palatine.
Diego Garcia-Cordero was charged as an adult with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to a statement from Palatine police.
Garcia-Cordero, who lives in Palatine, was transferred to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center in Chicago Saturday morning to await a bond hearing, police said.
Officers were called about 11 a.m. for reports of gunshots in the 1100 block of Randville Drive, according to police.
They arrived to find the teens with gunshot wounds to the leg that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said. Palatine Fire Department paramedics took the victims to hospitals. Both of their conditions were stabilized.
Area schools in Districts 15 and 211 were put under soft lockdown following the shooting, and officers were assigned to each school, police said. Schools resumed normal operations by 1:30 p.m.
