BREAKING: Old Joliet Prison, Which Made ‘Blues Brothers’ Cameo, Engulfed By Fire

(CBS) — The former Joliet Correctional Center was on fire Monday evening.
Details were not immediately available, but the Joliet Fire Department posted photographs and video of a rolling fire.
WBBM Newsradio listeners called in to report flames and efforts to extinguish them at the long-shuttered state prison on Collins Street in southwest suburban Joliet.
Joliet Correctional Center is different from Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill. The old Joliet prison, closed since the early-2000s, has been used for film projects. Perhaps most famously, and long before its closure, it was seen at the beginning of “The Blues Brothers” in 1980. Jake Elwood (John Belushi) is seen walking out of the prison.
Laurie Hauser was driving by the prison because someone with her wanted to see the film location. Then they saw the smoke and flames, she tells WBBM.