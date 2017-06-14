Rep. Rodney Davis: “This Would Have Been A Massacre” If Not For Capitol Police

CHICAGO (CBS) — Congressman Rodney Davis, who was at the congressional baseball practice Virginia when a gunman shot Rep. Steve Scalise and four other people, said the attack “would have been a massacre” if not for the U.S. Capitol police officers who were there.

Davis, a Republican from Taylorville, Ill., said he was at bat during the Republican congressional baseball team’s practice in Alexandria when the shooter opened fire.

“We heard a loud noise. It felt like a construction site; somebody dropped a big piece of metal, and then the next thing I remember is somebody on the field yelling ‘Run, he’s got a gun!’ I ran into the dugout like most people on the field,” he said.

Davis said he took cover in the dugout after the gunman opened fire, and later got to “other cover and dispersed.”

“I got to witness the heroism of the Capitol Police that were there as part of Steve Scalise’s detail. If they wouldn’t have been there, this would have been a massacre of innocent people,” Davis said.

Scalise, the number 3 Republican in the House, was fielding ground balls at second base when the gunman opened fire, and was shot in the hip. His staff has said he was good spirits before undergoing surgery at the hospital.

The other four people who were shot were lobbyist Matt Mika, director of government relations for Tyson Foods; congressional staffer Zack Barth, an aide to U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas); and two U.S. Capitol police officers, one of whom shot the gunman.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona) said one of the officers who was wounded returned fire, shooting the gunman. President Donald Trump said the gunman has died.

The gunman has been identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, of Belleville, Illinois, according to CBS News.

Hodgkinson, 66, owns a home inspection business, the Post reported. His home inspection license expired in November 2016 and was not renewed, state records show.

Officials told CBS News that Hodgkinson was carrying an M-4 assault rifle and a handgun. Both are being traced by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. The FBI has taken over the investigation.