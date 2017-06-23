Brandon Saad Coming Back To Blackhawks In Blockbuster Deal That Sends Artemi Panarin To Blue Jackets

(CBS) Brandon Saad is coming back to the Blackhawks.
In a blockbuster deal Friday morning, Chicago traded winger Artemi Panarin to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Saad, the 24-year-old winger who spent his first three-plus seasons with the Blackhawks and played a role on two championship teams. The deal was first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and confirmed by 670 The Score’s Jay Zawaski.
There are believed to be other pieces of the deal, but specifics haven’t been reported or announced yet.
The Saad-for-Panarin deal was the Blackhawks’ second big move of Friday — which brings the NHL Draft in the evening as well — as they’d earlier sent defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson to the Coyotes for two youngsters.
Saad had 24 goals and 29 assists in 82 games last season, his second in Columbus. He played for the Blackhawks from 2011-’15 before being traded to the Blue Jackets in June 2015 as Chicago faced a salary cap crunch.
The 25-year-old Panarin has been impressive in his first two seasons in Chicago. He had 31 goals and 43 assists in 82 games last season.