Family Of Woman Who Died In Fatal Crash File Lawsuit Against CPD, City Of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The death of a woman struck by an off-duty Chicago police officer, who was fleeing police, has led to a federal civil rights complaint.

As CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports, the attorney for the family of Chequita Adams says police violated department policy and broke the law.

A federal wrongful death lawsuit, announced Thursday names the city of Chicago and police.

The family is asking police to release radio dispatch tapes, GPS mapping of location and speed, and videos that caught views of the high-speed chase of an off-duty police officer that led to the horrific crash that killed 27-year-old Chequita Adams.

The family’s attorney questions IPRA’s plan to release materials within 60 days.

“Why?” asked James Montgomery Jr., Adams’ family attorney. “Will those materials change? Will they disappear?

Relatives wept as Chequita’s mother, Chereta Adams recalled no one from the city of police coming to her door.

“As a parent, as a person, as a citizen to tell me why my baby is dead,” Chereta Adams said. “She had been dead for seven hours while I was at home sleeping.”

“You have ribbons up for the fallen police officers, you have a procession to the morgue, and my niece is still laying there dead and no one contacted her,” said Tanisha Nesby, Adams’ aunt.

But Superintendent Eddie Johnson did offer condolences in a news conference. And called Adams death unnecessary.

Attorney James Montgomery said what that says to him is, “that the superintendent personally knows enough information today to know that this event should never have happened.”

The family would also like to know the name of the police officer who they claim violated department policy by giving chase.