After Landing Jose Quintana, Cubs May Be Set To Return Kyle Hendricks, John Lackey Too

(CBS) The Cubs made a major addition to their rotation Thursday with the acquisition of left-hander Jose Quintana in a blockbuster deal with the White Sox.

Set to return from the All-Star break a different team, the Cubs may also be ready to reshape their rotation with two injured starters returning. Right-hander John Lackey and right-hander Kyle Hendricks may be ready to return, Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio told the Mully and Hanley Show on 670 The Score on Thursday morning.

Speaking before the news broke on the Quintana deal, Bosio updated the statuses of Lackey (foot) and Hendricks (hand).

“We’ll find out once we see (Lackey),” Bosio said. “I know he went home to get it treated. Same thing with Kyle. We want to give him another day before we really determine anything. We’ll make those decisions later this afternoon or tomorrow in Baltimore. It’s kind of a wait and see. We don’t have to make the decisions today. We start out series tomorrow with some decisions coming up. We’ll sit down as an organization and go from there.”

Lackey was placed on the 10-day disabled list just prior to the All-Star break with plantar fascitis in his right foot. He probably will return without missing a start, as his spot in the rotation coincided with the break.

Hendricks had a rehab start Monday with Double-A Tennessee, throwing 45 pitches and pitching 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits. He last pitched on June 4 and was shut down with tendinitis in his right hand. Hendricks was initially expected to be on the DL for just 10 days but suffered a setback that delayed his return.

Left-hander Mike Montgomery and right-hander Eddie Butler have worked into the rotation in lieu of Lackey, Hendricks and Brett Anderson. With Quintana now entering the mix, the Cubs will have a decision to make with their rotation.

The Cubs are set to reconvene as a team Thursday at Wrigley Field before heading to Baltimore and beginning a three-game series with the Orioles on Friday.

Listen to Bosio’s full interview below.