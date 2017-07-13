FLOODING: Cook County Alerts | Lake County Alerts | McHenry County Alerts | Fox River, Des Plaines River Still Rising | BBB: Watch Out For Storm-Chasing Scam ArtistsSubmit Pics/Videos

Watch: Derek Holland, Carlos Rodon Say Goodbye To Jose Quintana — Then Put His Belongings Up For Sale

July 13, 2017 2:53 PM
Filed Under: Carlos Rodon, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Derek Holland, Jose Quintana

(CBS) With a heartfelt sound track accompanying their video, White Sox pitchers Derek Holland and Carlos Rodon said goodbye to rotation-mate Jose Quintana on Thursday after news broke that he’d been traded across town to the Cubs.

Then Holland and Rodon put the contents of Quintana’s locker up for sale.

Luckily for Holland and Rodon, Quintana will still be in the same town.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch