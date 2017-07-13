Watch: Derek Holland, Carlos Rodon Say Goodbye To Jose Quintana — Then Put His Belongings Up For Sale

(CBS) With a heartfelt sound track accompanying their video, White Sox pitchers Derek Holland and Carlos Rodon said goodbye to rotation-mate Jose Quintana on Thursday after news broke that he’d been traded across town to the Cubs.
Then Holland and Rodon put the contents of Quintana’s locker up for sale.
We say good bye to a unreal teammate and will be missed in the club house. @carlos_rodon55 and I say our final good bye to @jose_quintana24 and thank him for the good times here and making me feel right at home when I signed here. Best of luck to you buddy. #seeyajose #Q #whitesoxnation #goodluckwithcubbies #farmove #givingyourclothesawayyouleft
Luckily for Holland and Rodon, Quintana will still be in the same town.