National Hot Dog Day Means $1 Hot Dogs At Portillo’s

CHICAGO (CBS) — Move your buns! National Hot Dog Day is bring a special deal from a Chicago favorite.
In honor of National Hot Dog Day, Portillo’s is offering $1 hot dogs on Wednesday, July 19. Customers can receive a regular sized hot dog for $1 with purchase of any sandwich, entrée salad, entrée pasta or ribs.
The holiday deal runs all day, while supplies last. It’s only available for dine-in and drive-thru customers. Online and catering orders don’t apply. Chili dogs are not included.
“The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC) estimates that Americans will eat seven billion hot dogs during the season which runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. That’s 818 hot dogs per second and more than a third of the hot dogs eaten per year!” a Portillo’s statement read.
But National Hot Dog Day is not the only time Portillo’s has hosted a celebration.
In April, Portillo’s celebrated its 54th birthday and offered customers 54-cent slices of its famous chocolate cake.