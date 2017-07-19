Dennis Hastert Mugshot Released

CHICAGO (CBS) — A new look at Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hasert…

A mugshot, taken Monday, of Dennis Hastert was released Wednesday by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

The former house speaker was moved from a federal prison to a “known location” in Lake County ealier this week with an ankle bracelet. This is where he will complete his sentence for breaking banking laws to cover up hush money payments to hide his acts of child sex abuse.

Hastert was placed on electronic monitoring as part of a contract with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, according to Sgt. Christopher Covelli, a spokesman for the sheriff.

The arrangement would appear to confirm that Hastert is serving out the remaining weeks of his 15-month sentence on home confinment, rather than at a halfway house where former inmates who need to re-enter the workforce are often sent, according to the Tribune.

Hastert, 75, was sentenced to 15 months in prison last year, and reported to Rochester Federal Medical Center in Minnesota last June. He was released Monday from federal prison and transferred back to Chicago.

RELATED: Hastert Leaves Federal Prison In Minnesota, Back In Chicago

Once his sentence expires on Aug. 16, Hastert must serve two years of supervised release — the federal equivalent of parole — and must participate in a sex offender program after his release from custody. He also paid a fine of $250,000.