Mount Prospect Burglar Found With Long Criminal Record

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man charged with breaking into a Mount Prospect home, where a girl locked herself in a bedroom and scared the burglar off, has a long criminal record.
Prosecutors said Scott Weissert broke into a home on North William Street around noon on July 23.
RELATED: Man Charged With Breaking Into Mount Prospect House While Teen Was Home Alone
A 16-year-old girl home alone at the time locked herself in a bedroom, screamed when police said Weissert tried to get into the room, and scared him off.
Weissert is no stranger to police.
RELATED: WATCH: Man Breaks Into Mount Prospect Home While Girl Is Home Alone
Investigators said Weissert has 18 felony convictions dating back to 1981. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2006 for burglary, but was on parole for that case when police said he broke into the Mount Prospect home.
All but one of his convictions are for burglary, and all resulted in prison time.