Levine: Cubs Giving Fatigued Jon Lester Some Time Off, Don’t Expect August Pitching Addition

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chronic arm fatigue was the real issue with Cubs left-hander Jon Lester before he was put on the 10-day disabled list Friday.

Lester left in the second inning of a loss Thursday with left lat tightness, but it’s a tired arm that has been bothering him for his last few starts, president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said.

“It was encouraging news after the examination,” Epstein said. “No structural damage. His arm is tired. That is understandable if you look at the load he has carried over the past two years pitching in seven-month seasons. There comes a time when all pitchers need a breather. This is his time.”

After Thursday’s start in which he gave up nine runs, seven earned, in 1 2/3 innings, Lester informed the Cubs that he has been dealing with some discomfort for his past few starts. Lester has had a few rocky outings in the last month-plus, including one on July 9 just before the All-Star break in which he allowed 10 runs, four earned, in 2/3 innings.

By giving Lester 10 days to two weeks off — probably two starts — the Cubs feel he will get back to himself on the mound.

“He actually told us he had been dealing with this for a good bit now,” Epstein said. “This was probably inevitable. I am glad he is getting a break before something serious happened. He will be down a little while and will come back really strong, ending the season pitching a lot of important games for us.

“Once they checked out the area, we see that it is fatigue in the arm. Lat tightness or shoulder fatigue — he needs a breather. He needs a few games not throwing. This will let him get more strength in the shoulder. He just needs a little bit of a break.”

Left-hander Mike Montgomery (3-6, 3.64 ERA) will step into the starting spot vacated by the injury to Lester. Montgomery has started eight games this season and was the sixth starter for the 2016 team that went to a six-man rotation late in the season to save on the toll of the rotation.

Adding another starting pitcher seems remote through the red tape of the waiver wire system in August. The Cubs admitted they talked to the Tigers about right-hander Justin Verlander before the non-waiver trade deadline passed, but it doesn’t sound like they’d be willing to add him and his $60 million contract through 2019.

“I don’t think so,” Epstein said about making a trade now. “We have already expended a lot of prospect capital trying to make this team better. We think it is just a start or two (that Lester will miss). Mike Montgomery is more than capable of filling in. He is throwing the ball really well, like the way he saw him throw (Thursday). We are going to fill that vacancy internally with Mike and go from there.”

Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer are reluctant to deal from a point of weakness in any given situation, but the addition of a Verlander type would help answer questions on multiple fronts. In addition to another pitcher on a multi-year deal helping the team now, he could help in the future as well. Rotation members Jake Arrieta and John Lackey are set to hit free agency come November.

Epstein sidestepped a question about the 31-year-old Arrieta coming back. Instead, Epstein pointed to the task at hand of winning the division and said the Cubs will need Arrieta to continue pitching well for the team to accomplish that.

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.