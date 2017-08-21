Total Solar Eclipse Of 2017: Chicago Coverage

CHICAGO (CBS) — All across Chicago, star gazers were focused on a celestial wonder — the total solar eclipse of 2017.

Although only 87 percent of the sun was eclipsed in the city Monday afternoon, the event did not disappoint.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez was at the Adler Planetarium, which was ground zero for astronomy buffs in Chicago. With crowds, cameras and free eclipse glasses — if you could get your hands on a pair — the Planetarium promised the biggest block party in the city to view the solar eclipse.

And, just like clockwork, it began: the moon started moving over the sun. “It’s pretty awesome — it looks like Pac-Man right now,” Rey Sriaroon said.

Clouds threatened to overshadow the eclipse, but soon moved on, leading crowds to cheer.

Some even called the event a spiritual one, saying, “It’s wonderful how the eclipse brought millions of people together,” Anthony Macias said. “We’re all focused on one point in the vastness of the galaxy of our universe — I’m proud to be a human.”

Another viewing hot spot in Chicago was Humboldt Park. Hundreds of people headed to the west side neighborhood to catch the eclipse, including CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot, who reports that there was minimal cloud cover in her area.

“It’s just something you never see. It’s amazing!” Julian Mirque said.

Some spectators, like Queenetta Mables, provided play by play commentary. “It’s like a quarter of a moon. Now the clouds are getting in there. You could see the moon, but it’s disappearing a lot.”

While for most, eyes were to the sky, others celebrated this historic day by busting a move! Either way, the crowd was in agreement that Monday untied a community.

"I just couldn't believe it when I first saw it, I was like 'Oh my God!'" #SolarEclipse2017 in Humboldt Park.🌞🌙 pic.twitter.com/NDD3XMu6HH — Suzanne Le Mignot (@SuzanneLeMignot) August 21, 2017

“It’s a great event to share together — an experience to share together,” Sandra Morales said.

A large crowd also gathered in the Daley Plaza, which has been the site of several civic gatherings over the last half century.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams joined them, and reports that there were some challenges seeing the eclipse from that location due to the overcast skies and the high-rises that surround the area.

Nonetheless, the mood was festive, with Ella McCain saying, “It’s so cool to see it. It’s unbelievable. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

It was tonic in this time of political divisions.

“It’s really good. Even on the train everybody was nice, polite. This is Chicago, this is Chicago,” said Darlene Williams.

Trying to find just the right corner of Daley Plaza. #SolarEclipse @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/RvqgDwXOfR — Jim Williams (@JimWilliamsCBS2) August 21, 2017

The Adler Planetarium called Daley Plaza its satellite location to watch the solar eclipse, and lured an enormous crowd there with safety glasses.

“It’s been crazy. We have 10,000 glasses and we might need more next time,” said Dana Forsythe, Administrative Assistant at the Planetarium.

And they did end up running out.

Eventually the crowd dispersed onto the east side of Dearborn, searching, and finding, that sweet spot.

Monday’s total solar eclipse was the first to go coast-to-coast in nearly a century.