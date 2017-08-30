HURRICANE HARVEY: The Latest From CBS News |Latest from CBS Dallas | Track Prediction | Latest Photos | HOW TO HELP: RED CROSS | SALVATION ARMY | GoFundMe | Disaster Relief Drives: CBS 11 | KRLD

Suspect Charged In Red Line Platform Shooting

Filed Under: Red Line shooting, Suspect Charged

(CBS) — A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Aug. 17 shooting at a downtown CTA Red Line station that left another man injured.

red line1 Suspect Charged In Red Line Platform Shooting

Kornell Strenger (Chicago Police)

Kornell Strenger also faces one felony count of aggravated battery, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at the Jackson Street subway station, on the northbound platform. Police say the gunman fired at his victim, striking him in the shoulder and foot, in connection with a verbal altercation that had occurred earlier.

Police had circulated surveillance photos of the gunman and announced earlier this week they had a person of interest in custody.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

 

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch