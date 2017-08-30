Suspect Charged In Red Line Platform Shooting

(CBS) — A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Aug. 17 shooting at a downtown CTA Red Line station that left another man injured.
Kornell Strenger also faces one felony count of aggravated battery, Chicago police said.
The shooting happened at the Jackson Street subway station, on the northbound platform. Police say the gunman fired at his victim, striking him in the shoulder and foot, in connection with a verbal altercation that had occurred earlier.
Police had circulated surveillance photos of the gunman and announced earlier this week they had a person of interest in custody.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.