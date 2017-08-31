“Worlds Largest Loop Coaster” To Debut At Six Flags Great America In 2018

CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready to go loop-de-loop.

Earlier in the month, the amusement park announced the closure of the non-traditional pendulum-style spinner ride, King Chaos to make room from more thrills. The only hint at the new attraction was the hashtag, “Chase the Storm 2018.”

RELATED: Six Flags Great America To Say Goodbye To King Chaos For New 2018 Addition

But on Thursday Six Flags Great America provided more information on the upcoming ride coming to the park in 2018.

The currently unnamed ride will be the world’s largest loop coaster, standing 100-feet tall and making 360-degree revolutions with multiple inversions.

“Six Flags continues to prove that innovation is in our DNA and we are thrilled to introduce yet another world-record breaking coaster to our impressive arsenal of thrill rides,” said Park President Hank Salemi, in a statement. “Standing at 100 feet tall, this is an experience our guests cannot get anywhere else on the planet. With the multiple inversions and record hang-time, this new coaster packs a punch and is going to be one of our most intense attractions.”

The ride will be located in the Mardi Gras section of the park, where King Chaos was removed on Aug. 27. Once finished, the ride will be Six Flags Great America’s 16th coaster.

The loop coaster is expected to bring “epic proportions.” The ride seats 32 people at a time and has a unique “face-off” design, where guests can sit back-to-back or face-to-face.

“Thrill seekers will go through a whirlwind series of 360 degree revolutions suspended upside down for the most insane, inverted hang-time of any coaster in the park before reeling down in the opposite direction,” the announcement read.

Six Flags Great America said the new coaster is expected to be named soon and will be open in the spring of 2018.