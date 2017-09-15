Woman Falsely Reports Robbery Of Wallet, Wedding Rings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Earlier in the week a woman reported that her wallet and wedding rings were stolen in a Jewel-Osco parking lot in Naperville.

The woman filed a police report and took to Facebook, asking people to be on the look out for her stolen wedding rings. But the story was fabricated.

Naperville Police charged the a Plainfield woman on Friday with falsifying a police report. The department learned that the woman’s story of being robbed Tuesday of her wallet and wedding rings in a parking lot near Route 59 and 95th Street was made up.

Tara R. Arenz, 33, of Plainfield was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of Disorderly Conduct, a class 4 felony.

“The filing of false police report is something we take very seriously,” said Police Chief Robert Marshall. “This erroneous claim consumed a lot of department resources and caused a great deal of concern among members of our community, who feared for their safety as a result of the report. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated.”

Will County Judge Carla Policandriotes set bond at $250,000.

